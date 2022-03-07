In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Franco shared the inspiration behind Encanto's score, what it feels like to be nominated for an Academy Award and her best advice for aspiring female musicians everywhere.

Germaine Franco marches to the beat of her own drum.

The Mexican American composer and percussionist's unique musical storytelling ability has led her to make history as the first Latina to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score in Encanto, be invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Music Branch, and to receive the Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Feature for COCO and Encanto.

In addition to her historic recognition, Franco received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score and an SCL Award nomination for Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film. She's also the musical mastermind behind Kung Fu Panda: Land of Awesomeness, Vida, COCO, The Book of Life, Someone Great, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Margarita, among others.

Germaine Franco Credit: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Franco's score for Encanto was instrumental to the storytelling and served as the pulse of the Pixar film, capturing the magic and essence of the animated picture's story through music and captivating the hearts of millions of people around the world. Most importantly, her achievements in a male-dominated industry, has shown Latinas around the world that si se puede.

How does it feel to be the first woman of color to earn an an Academy Award nomination for "Best Original Score"?

Feels wonderful, super exciting. I'm very proud to represent our Latino culture, families and artists' voices. Also, I'm super grateful to the Academy for recognizing the score and the film as an animated feature. We've got three nominations, Lin has "best song," so overall we're just elated at the support from the Academy. I also wanted to say thanks to all the people who listen and are enjoying the music and the film. It's been amazing to see how many people are singing and dancing with their families. We can't ask for a better response.

What is it like to be part of a film that kicked-off a greater conversation surrounding family dynamics?

It feels great because when we were creating the work we made our own families, creatively. We were working together so often, we were just talking every week and really all focused on one goal— to make the best film possible. Working with Jared (Bush) and Byron (Howard), Charise (Castro), Yvett (Merino), Clark (Spencer) and Lin (Manuel Miranda), we kind of had this little hub of our own creative family and then to know that other families are enjoying it is very exciting and rewarding. That is the best reward, that children are loving this in today's crazy society. That families are are enjoying some peace and songs and dance together.

Were there any pieces of Colombian music or culture that you relied on heavily when creating the score? What was most inspiring to you?

Because I couldn't go to Colombia due to the pandemic, I decided alongside Jared and Byron" Ok, how can we make this sound Colombian?" We wanted to use the textures and sonic landscape of Colombia. One of the ways was to use the instruments. I used the "arpa llanera" and lots of string instruments that you find in Colombia, like the tiple, the bandola, the cuatro. Also lots of percussion and I had instruments made in Colombia, then I had them in my studio and was playing [them]. I had my guitarist, Federico Ramos, come and we would just sit and work on textures.

Germaine Franco Credit: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

It was a lot of experimentation. But I had the incredible opportunity to work with Carlos Vives' band, because he came to the Hollywood Bowl and just rocked the place. The whole place was dancing and singing. Afterwards I was able to meet him and some of his band members. Christian Camilo Peña, who's his accordion player, he's playing on the score and Isa Mosquera, who's also one of the singers in Carlos's band is singing on an important cue [in the film] when Antonio is riding the Jaguar and gets his voice. We [also] had a choir. We did a Zoom session with the choir in a studio in Colombia with 12 singers. I [also] incorporated so many different rhythms like cumbia, joropo, mapale, chante, into the score. So you feel that pace of the Colombian landscape, but in a Disney film.

Encanto has had meteoric success, topping Billboard charts and becoming one of the most played soundtracks. How do you hope the music will carry on for future generations?

That it touches the hearts of millions and inspires many to go out and get their first instrument and learn to play. I am so thankful to all of the fans of the film around the world who take time out of their busy lives to take part in the cinematic experience we've spent years creating for them. It means a lot. When I see some of the reactions to the film on social media it warms my heart to know that me and the entire creative team have had the privilege to be a part of their lives in some small way. I truly think that music has the power to unite people across the world. Thanks so much to all of the fans of Encanto worldwide! ¡Que se diviertan!

What was one of your favorite pieces of music from the film that you could listen to repeatedly?

My favorite track is "Antonio's Voice." Even though the cue was officially "approved", I wanted to keep shaping it till I got the sound I heard in my head. Once I was able to add the Colombian choir with Isa Mosquera and the L.A. choir, I felt it was moving in the right direction. Also, I was able to perform my Colombian Marimba De Chonta on the cue. I made a bet with Jared that if he attended a scoring session, I would perform, so I had to play it myself!

You will be participating in ASCAP's International Women's Day panel on March 8, what is one piece of advice you could give to female musicians?

I think the first thing is really learn your craft whatever you are, whether you're a pianist, you're an engineer, flautist, percussionist—just spend so much time in this one discipline practicing your instrument and then also learning technology. In today's world, as a as a musician, everything is recorded digitally. Learn software programs like pro tools, Cubase or logic. You have to get a rig, and if you want to be a composer, you've got to start creating work so that people can go, "Oh, that's her sound." You create your own sound. If you like voices, then do it with voices. If you love sax, go with the sax. Go with what you love, not what you think people want to hear, because I think that's what separates the true artists is that they just find their own voice through experimentation.

Then, the other [thing] I'd say to young musicians or any musician of any age, is just have a community that supports you. Especially with COVID, you feel very isolated sometimes, and musicians have had a really rough go of it during the pandemic. A lot of musicians that had been working for years and years lost work. So, having a community where you can talk to other people when you feel like it's not going well and you have people that can lift you up.