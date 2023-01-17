Casio Denies Making a Deal with Gerard Piqué After the Ex-Soccer Player Announced Sponsorship

The electronics company has issued this statement regarding whose team they're on for this breakup.

Gerard Piqué may have picked Casio over Rolex, but Casio doesn't accept the sal-pique.

After the release of Shakira's "BZRP Music Sessions #53," where the Colombian singer alludes to the soccer player's infidelity with 23-year-old Clara Chía Martí, who she compared with a Casio, Piqué tried to diminish the barranquillera's lyrics by saying the watch brand would be the new sponsor of his new project, King's League.

However, the international electronics brand has publicly denied any commercial collaboration with Piqué and has asked the soccer player to stop using their name.

"Piqué, thanks for the free marketing, but we choose to be neutral #TeamCasio," they tweeted alongside a photo of their official message.

"On Friday, January 13, 2023 diverse versions on social media circulated related to a sponsorship Casio had on a project led by Gerard Piqué. This information was diffused after declarations the FC Barcelona ex-player made during a streaming service alongside other people," the statement read.

"Through this statement, Casio completely denies these declarations. Up to this point, there hasn't been any agreement for this sponsorship or interest in making it happen. We publicly ask Gerard Piqué to stop using our brand without authorization and avoid making declarations that don't favor us as a way to prevent legal action."

Gerard Pique Gerard Piqué. | Credit: Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Even though the "Te felicito" singer used the brand's name in her new track and the brand has chosen to stay neutral, they thanked her for the mention.