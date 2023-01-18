The soccer player's girlfriend has become the subject of headlines and front page spreads everywhere—here's what we know about her.

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Gerard Piqué's Girlfriend Clara Chía Martí

Clara Chía Martí is the mysterious new girlfriend of ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué.

The 23 year old has been subject to criticism after it was revealed Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with her.

Still, the public knows very little about her personal life since she has made her social media private, and has refrained from making public comments about her relationship.

Here's what you need to know about Martí.

Clara Chía Martí at an event.

She is from Barcelona, Spain, and graduated with a degree in Public Relations

Martí is also from the Catalonia region, in the northeastern part of Spain, like the King's League owner, Cosmopolitan confirms.

She met Piqué while bartending at a club in Barcelona

Many believe the couple met at Piqué's company, Kosmos, however a source close to the couple revealed to Vanitatis magazine that they met at a nightclub where Martí worked as a bartender.

According to the source, it was "an instant flechazo." They began meeting up secretly before his official split from Shakira, including outings with friend groups at restaurants in Barcelona.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí riding scooters.

Piqué Offered Her a Job at Kosmos

While working at the FC Barcelona veteran's company, she carried on an administrative position.

Their Relationship Became Public After a Concert

Soon after Shakira and Piqué announced their separation, the soccer player and Martí were spotted very lovingly at a Dani Martín concert in La Cerdanya, Vanitatis reports.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí at an event.

She Has Met His Parents

The couple was spotted hanging out with Piqué's parents during the holidays.

The CLARA-mente in Shakira's new song could be referring to her

Shakira's new song "BZRP Music Sessions #53" says, "Tiene nombre de persona buena, claramente, no es como suena."