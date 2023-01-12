Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí Respond to Shakira's "BZRP Music Session #53"

The retired soccer star and his 23-year-old girlfriend posted these messages on social media.

Shakira's new song with Bizarrap has become a trending topic overnight, putting Gerard Piqué's infidelity on blast and empowering women worldwide with the catchy lyrics.

His 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, also published a muted video seconds after the release of "BZRP Music Session #53" where she can be seen dancing. She rapidly took it down on Instagram, but not before fans caught a glimpse and made it viral.

Was she dancing to the new tune?

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí. | Credit: Photo © 2022 G3/The Grosby Group

CLARA-mente the release of the song has sparked major controversy among the media, with several outlets commenting on Shakira's brave decision to tell-all in the song, even mentioning the names of Piqué and Martí indirectly.

Martí's Instagram remains public and she has not made any further comments, continuing to post photographs and videos of landscapes. However, she has muted the comments section on her photos, only allowing likes.

As far as Piqué goes, the soccer star has not made any direct comments regarding the song's content, but he did post several tweets with clown and circus emojis. In the song, Shakira reveals his lack of support during her most difficult moments, his cold-hearted decisions, and how she should have left him long ago.

One thing is clear for everyone: "Las mujeres ya no lloran, facturan."