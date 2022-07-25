Georgina Rodríguez Radiates Confidence in Sexy Bikini Video

Georgina Rodríguez is letting her fans feel the heat this summer.

The Argentinian-Spanish model, who has been enjoying vacation time with partner Cristiano Ronaldo and their five children in the Balearic Islands, shared a clip on Instagram flaunting her stunning postpartum body in a sultry black bikini bottom.

The 28-year-old was filmed walking down a terrace at sunset sporting a black thong, white cropped blouse and hot pink pumps, attributing "🤍 @aloyoga" in the caption.

Fans and fellow celebrities, including Spanish actress Paula Echeverria, immediately took to the comments section to compliment the "I am Georgina" star.

"Cannon!" Echeverria wrote. "Shine with every centimeter of your being. Inside, outside and with accessories, oviously 😍👏✨✨✨✨❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥☀️" added her sister, Ivana Rodríguez.

Others tagged the soccer star and complimented him on his lovely partner.

"I found the reason why Cr7 is not training with the team," one person wrote. "Lucky Cristiano!" added another.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Credit: Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

The last couple of months have not been easy for the couple, who lost one of their twins at birth in April of this year. In an attempt to adjust to her new normal, the influencer has been spending quality time with her family and five children, Esmeralda Bella, Alana, Cristiano Jr., Eva and Mateo.

Earlier this month, her sister defended her from the criticism she received after comments made on her postpartum figure.



"Gorgeous, my sister. Thanks to all the empathetic and good women that have supported her through this difficult moment. Not all are capable of putting themselves in another woman's skin who has endured something like this," Ivana wrote on Instagram. "She was beautiful, is beautiful, and will be even more beautiful. Give her time she just gave birth!!! Envy is so horrible. And no! The previous photos weren't photoshop, she just hadn't given birth."

Her sister continued to call for empathy and compassion toward Georgina as she goes through her grieving process, "Let's have a little heart and less using the skinny body of a woman and use it to criticize without her consent after such a difficult situation in her life."

An article by Glamour Spain also brought to light the unjust comments brought upon Georgina, emphasizing society's obsession with the feminine figure.

"Not even her often melancholic gaze, or her history, or the way she's dealing with grief, the only thing that is considered a hook to attract readers is a feminine figure that just underwent a transformation as radical as gestation, and that, in this instance, merges with something as the devastating emotional toll as the loss of the thing one loves the most, a child."