The model shared the first photo of herself weeks after the passing of her twin son.

Georgina Rodríguez Shares First Intimate Moment of Self-Care After Loss of Her Baby

Georgina Rodríguez is slowly settling into her new normal weeks after the loss of her newborn son with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

On May 16, the model shared a photo of herself at the gym sporting a pale pink outfit alongside a heart and star emoji via her Instagram Stories.

Rodríguez, who gave birth in April 2022, has been mourning the loss of one of her twins, a son, and is showing the world how grateful she has been over the one silver lining in her life.

The mother of five has been sharing photographs of the surviving twin, a daughter, who she revealed was named Esmeralda.

Georgina Gio Credit: Georgina Rodriguez/IG

On Mother's Day in Spain, the Argentinian-born Latina shared a moving message despite her grief.

"To those who are, those who were, those who wanted to be and couldn't, those who try, those who aren't but act like it, those who have the instinct and who decide not to be," she began on Instagram.

"To all of us creators of life and bonds: Happy Mother's Day," she stated.

The message was posted the day after the Manchester United soccer star posted a photo alongside their newborn, writing "Forever love."

On April 18, the couple shared the news of the loss of their son in a statement on Instagram, where they requested that their privacy be respected as they worked through the grave loss as a family.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the couple began. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time," they continued. "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."