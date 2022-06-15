The couple is enjoying the sunshine and their five children this summer!

Summer vacations are a family affair for soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez.

The couple previously filmed their vacation in Mallorca on the Netflix docuseries I am Georgina, where the model emphasized the importance of quality time for the family of seven as it brings them time to rest and bond.

Continuing the tradition, the love birds have shared adorable photos of this year's adventures, including sweet photographs inside their private airplane featuring the newest member of the family, Esmeralda Bella.

"My life ❤️," wrote the mother of five on her Instagram.

In the photos, the couple's eldest children, Cristiano Jr., Eva María, Mateo Ronaldo and Alana Martina are gushing over their little sister while cuddling up to their parents.

The soccer forward also shared photos of the family having lunch together.

"Vacation with love! 🌞❤️," he wrote.

Two weeks ago, the family celebrated twins Eva and Mateo's 5th birthday with a surprise birthday party.

Even though Ronaldo couldn't attend due to a match in Portugal, the whole family attended and a cardboard figure took his place.

"Happy 5th birthday loves of my life," Rodríguez wrote on Instagram. "Mom couldn't be prouder of you and the beautiful beings you're turning into. I love you with all my heart ✨❤️ Here's to blowing out millions of candles together🎂💕👨‍👩‍👧‍👦."