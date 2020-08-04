Leaked Police Body Camera From George Floyd's Arrest Shows New Details

On Monday, The Daily Mail published parts of the body camera videos of two Minneapolis police officers who were involved in George Floyd’s arrest on May 25. The leaked videos show about 10 minutes from Officer Thomas Lane’s camera and about 18 minutes from Officer J. Alexander Kueng’s camera. In the footage, Lane tries to get Floyd out of his vehicle while pointing a gun at him, while Floyd says, "Please don’t shoot me, Mr. Officer." Floyd later died after former Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes; his death sparked worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

According to the Associated Press, a Hennepin County judge last month allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage by appointment, but has not allowed news organizations to publish the footage. Last month, a group of media companies filed a motion for the footage to be released.

Spenser Bickett, spokesman for the Hennepin County District Court, told the Star Tribune that an investigation about the leaked videos is underway, but declined further comment. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is leading the prosecution of the four officers charged in Floyd’s death, said he was not the source of the leaked videos. “We will continue to take the strictest precautions to ensure a fair trial,” Ellison said in a statement.