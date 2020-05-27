Latinx Celebrities React to Police Killing of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a Minneapolis police officer put a knee to his neck while he asked for help, has sparked ourtrage worldwide. The violent incident — which was caught on tape and has generated street protests — is being investigated. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said a in press conference: "George Floyd deserves justice. His family deserves justice. The black community deserves justice, and our city deserves justice." He also called for the officer to face criminal charges for his actions.

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Jason Koerner/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cuban American singer and actor Jencarlos Canela shared a post on Instagram with Floyd's image and the following message: "Why do they keep giving a uniform that is meant to protect and serve to ppl that are NOT qualified and DONT DESERVE IT!! CHANGE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR WHO IS CONSIDERED ELIGIBLE TO WEAR A BADGE, CARRY A GUN AND MAKE DECISIONS UNDER PRESSURE! UNACCEPTABLE!"

Colombian Univision news anchor Ilia Calderón also expressed her pain on social media. She shared a composite image of the officer putting his knee on Floyd's neck alongside NFL football player Colin Kaepernick taking a knee on the field as the American national anthem played. "This is why," she captioned the photo.

Demi Lovato shared her heartbreak over the incident as well. "This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER," the singer wrote on Instagram.