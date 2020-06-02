George Floyd's Former Boss Talks About How Much He Was Loved

Ruth Thunstrom, one of George Floyd’s former bosses, gave an interview about what it was like to work with him.

While many have been outraged by the death of George Floyd, people who knew him are sharing memories of what he was like. On Saturday, Ruth Thunstrom, one of Floyd’s former bosses at Conga Latin Bistro, spoke to Dominican radio personality Brea Frank about Floyd. The Minneapolis restaurant is run by Thunstrom and her husband, and in a Spanish-language interview, she shared how much Floyd meant to both his coworkers and the customers.

“Everyone who knew him, everyone at Conga loved him. He never had problems with anyone. On the contrary, he was a really attentive person,” she said. “If something happened, he would be really friendly and go and talk to that person. … Everyone loved him — the employees, us, and the clients. He got along with everyone, he was excellent. He wasn’t a rude person, he was never aggressive. I don’t have words to describe his qualities.”

Thunstrom said she found out about his death through a work Facebook chat, when a woman employed at Conga sent the video and said, “I hope it’s not Floyd.” When Thunstrom finally watched the clip, she said she couldn’t make out his face clearly but instantly recognized his voice. “We didn’t want to admit it was him," she continued. "Watching the video was terrifying, the way he’s begging."

“We don’t want anyone to get killed or anything to happen to anyone, but especially to him, and that way," Thunstrom said. "That police officer didn’t have any pity. Even with him and people telling him, with him begging there, the police officer didn’t care to keep asphyxiating him. This is huge, huge."