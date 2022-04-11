Let's face it—parenting is not as easy as the picture-perfect Instagram posts would have you think.

Scrolling through the feeds, folks can see pictures boasting fit, healthy mothers and happy, non-fussy babies.

Adding to that societal pressure, women have to face unsolicited advice and criticism from their tias, moms, abuelitas—finding what feels right for you may end up being more overwhelming than helpful.

People Chica's #MotivationMonday series is highlighting five podcasts that are highlighting parenting experts, therapists and real moms to bring you the support, tips and actionable steps you need too. Because, let's face it, mothers need mothering, too.



Motherhood Credit: Getty Images

Good Inside with Dr. Becky — English

Dr. Becky Kennedy is the host of this weekly podcast, where she tackles difficult parenting questions and gives actionable guidance. Each episode provides offers tools that will help parents develop stronger parent-child connections while preparing their children for success in their lives.

Madres Reales with Lyn Glass and Zeny Leyva — Spanish

Lyn Glass and Zeny Leyva are taking their expertise to lead discussions on the reality of motherhood in the 21st century. Leyva is a mother and actress who leads a minimalist lifestyle, while Glass is an expert on respectful parenting and breastfeeding. In each episode, they are bringing real, down-to-earth and kind points on motherhood.

Mamá Dice with MamásLatinas — Spanish

If you're looking for an ally in motherhood, this is the podcast for you. Hosted by MamásLatinas, each daily episode is focused on practical tips for positive and healthy parenting. Whether you're in the car or at home, take a few short minutes to tune in to this practical advice that will go a long way.

Real Happy Mom with Toni-Ann Mayembe — English

Toni-Ann Mayembe knows what it's like to juggle motherhood along with everything else on your to-do list. As the host of this podcast, she is supporting mothers around the world with weekly episodes full of inspirational stories from real moms, encouragement and tips that range from intimacy with your partner to how to manage the ever-looming mom guilt.

Betches Moms with Aleen Dreksler and Brittany Levine — English