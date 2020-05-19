'Gentefied' Is Getting a Second Season

Netflix announced that the series, co–executive produced by America Ferrera, will be back for more.

Gentefied is coming back! The half-hour dramedy will return for an eight-episode second season, Netflix announced on Monday. The Latinx-focused series, co–executive produced by America Ferrera, centers around three Mexican American cousins who live in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, and follows them as they try to figure out their lives while keeping their grandfather's taco restaurant running in a gentrifying area.

Cast members like Karrie Martin, Carlos Santos, and Julissa Calderon shared the renewal news on Instagram. "I know you been asking and waiting, well...News is out! LET’S GO!!!!!!!!" Calderon wrote.

On Wednesday, May 20, the cast and crew will reunite for a virtual table read — hosted by comedian George Lopez — to benefit Proyecto Pastoral, a nonprofit in Boyle Heights that's helping low-income families and residents in the neighborhood who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

