Fellow co-star J.J. Soria also took to social media to thank fans for their support.

Karrie Martin Will "Forever Be Grateful" to Her Character on Gentefied After Show is Canceled

Another Latino show bites the dust. Netflix has officially canceled Gentefied after just two seasons.

The show, which was produced by America Ferrera and created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, followed the story of an East Los Angeles Latino family navigating the twists and turns of life in the United States.

Karrie Martin, who portrayed the character of Ana, took to social media to share the grand impact that the role had in her life as well as to thank fans for their support throughout both seasons.

Martin began, "Ana, You're my girl forever. You completely changed my life for the better, and for that I'll forever be grateful. Thank you for the laughs, the tears, the attitude, the bravery and the vulnerability. Thank you for being unapologetically you. And teaching me to stand in my power."

She continued, "This experience was bigger than me, because I got to step into your shoes. From our first days at Mariachi Plaza, to our last day in your new apartment (just accomplishing dreams girl) … love you fool! ♥️"

She also gave a special shoutout to the fans of the show for supporting the cast and everyone involved in the making of Gentefied. "The show may be cancelled, but the familia, and our stories, live on," she said.

Karrie Martin and J.J. Soria at Netflix Presents The Premiere Of GENTIFIED Season 1 Credit: Getty Images / Randy Shropshire / Stringer

Martin's co-star, J.J. Soria, also took to social media to share a special message with fans after news of the show's cancelation broke.

In a video, Soria said, "Gentefied has been officially canceled. I just want to say that I am so proud of everyone that was involved with the show. I know that many of you are gonna still want more—I like that, I like that. Leave'em wanting more, baby. It's the nature of the business; onto the next one. Again, very proud of what we accomplished with the show."

Fans of Gentefied have also made it known that they are less than happy about the cancelation.

In a tweet, Autostraddle Editor-in-Chief Carmen Phillips posed the question, "How many Latinx lead television shows, from actual Latinx creators, are left?"