Celebrate Gemini Season With These 12 Extroverted Celebs and Models
Gemini season is here to bring the heat of the summer. This sign houses some of the most stunning stars, athletes, politicians and royals of all time. To celebrate those born under the sign of the twins, at People Chica we're rounding up our favorite Gemini celebrities.
Gemini Characteristics
Although natives of this sign are misunderstood for their duality, indecisiveness, impulsivity and nosiness, they are the best communicators, have incredible wits and are extremely flexible.
Amy Schumer
The American stand-up comedian will be celebrating her 41st birthday on June 1.
Angelina Jolie
Jolie's wit and eloquent communication skills help her Gemini colors fly. The actress will celebrate her 47th birthday on June 4.
David Bisbal
The Spanish singer-songwriter has got charm for days. He will be celebrating his 43rd birthday on June 5.
Kanye West
Ye is known for being outspoken and will be celebrating his 45th birthday on June 8.
Natalie Portman
This bright star has shown the world the meaning of being multi-talented. Portman will celebrate her 41st birthday on June 9.
Johnny Depp
Depp's wit and charisma have taken him far as one of the most lauded actors in Hollywood. He will celebrate his 59th birthday on June 9.
Mario Casas
The face that broke a thousand hearts three meters above the sky, Mario Casas will turn 36 on June 12.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Born under the sign of the twins, America's most beloved twin sisters will celebrate their 36th birthday on June 13.
Adriana Lima
The Brazilian model will ring in her 41st birthday on June 12.
Paulina Rubio
La Chica Dorada is all the fun a Gemini can be, we're sure she'll make the most out of her upcoming 51st birthday.
Zoe Saldaña
On the cusp of the Gemini-Cancer line, Saldaña welcomes her 44th birthday this year on June 19.