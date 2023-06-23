Finding community among like-minded people can make a world of difference. Having that support in a landscape constantly throwing negative commentary, ideals or energy in your direction can keep you afloat.

On the surface level, the gaming community can be seen as one that is filled with fun and camaraderie, but sometimes the reality is that it can be an entirely different picture and space.

A Financial Times report states that about two-thirds of gamers have experienced toxic online behavior, which community leader Alex Garcia is trying to combat with his Gay Geeks and LGBTQ Gaymers Facebook groups.

"I only started to group as a place for me and my best friend to meet like-minded LGBTQ nerds, and it turned out that it helped thousands of people also do the same," he tells People Chica.

Garcia also discusses the most surprising effect that creating the groups has had in his life and how he works to protect the safe spaces he has created.

Founder of Gay Geeks Alex Garcia Credit: Courtesy of Alex Garcia

Life can take us down paths we never would have expected, pushing us to our limit while reminding us that we have what it takes. What has been the biggest lesson about yourself that life has taught you?

When you are younger, you don't always know what you're going to be good at in life, and so far, life has taught me that I'm a really good community organizer. I'm good at organizing and connecting people, and that is what has led me to creating one of the largest networks of LGBTQ communities on Facebook, like Gay Geeks, LGBTQ Gaymers, LGBTQ Movies, etc. It's become my passion both online and in person.

You are the community leader for the Gay Geeks Facebook Group, which provides space for queer gamers and nerds to share their interests safely. What was the most surprising thing that came about after you created the group?

It helped thousands of people find a home find a place where they belong and eventually led me to create one of the largest networks of LGBTQ groups where people feel safe and can join the group they are most passionate about, from video games to comic books to movies.

Founder of Gay Geeks Alex Garcia Credit: Courtesy of Alex Garcia

You also created LGBTQ Gaymers, Facebook's largest queer gaming community. Why was it vital for you to create this space for the queer community?

The Gaming space, especially ten years ago when I created it, was very toxic and not a safe space for Queer Gaymers. So I wanted to create a safe space where we could meet other Queer Gaymers and safely coordinate gaming sessions, create our own LGBTQ clans and servers.

There is a lot of negativity in the world, and as of late, with a lot of highly politicized legislation that has directly affected the LGBTQIA2S+ community. How do you maintain and protect the safety, positivity, and community you've established within your two Facebook groups?

With all the highly politicized legislation directed at the LGBTQIA+ community, it has only shown us that we need these safe spaces more than ever. Our rights and safety are not guaranteed in any country, so it's important to have these places where we can be free to be ourselves. We work really hard to maintain our community rules that help us maintain our safety.

Retro video game joystick Credit: Getty Images / Flavia Morlachetti

If there is something you could say to your younger self to help soothe them and reassure them about the way their path would unfold, what would you say?