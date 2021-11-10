Gael García Bernal Joins the List of Latino Superheroes

Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal is transforming into a werewolf for Marvel Studios.

The Mexican actor will play the lead in the production of a still-untitled Halloween special for Disney+ that, according to Variety, will be based on Marvel's Werewolf by Night. Details of the project have yet to be released by the streamer or the studio.

Gael Garcia Bernal Credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The werewolf has been played by two different characters in the comics: Jack Russell and Jake Gomez. Both transformed into a werewolves at will and did not lose their human intellects after their changes.

The Jake Gomez character was a member of the Hopi Native American tribe, part of a family cursed with lycanthropy.

This Halloween special is not the first collaboration between Disney+ and Marvel Studios. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,""Loki," and "Wandavision" are some of the shows currently playing on the streamer.

Gael Garcia Bernal Credit: Photo by Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images