Gael García Bernal Joins the List of Latino Superheroes
The Mexican actor will play a werewolf in a Marvel Halloween special for Disney+.
Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal is transforming into a werewolf for Marvel Studios.
The Mozart in the Jungle star is joining other A-list Latin celebrities in the Marvel Universe, among them Salma Hayek, Zoë Saldaña, Benicio del Toro, Oscar Isaac,Michael Peña, Rosario Dawson, Gabriel Luna and Natalia Córdova.
The Mexican actor will play the lead in the production of a still-untitled Halloween special for Disney+ that, according to Variety, will be based on Marvel's Werewolf by Night. Details of the project have yet to be released by the streamer or the studio.
The werewolf has been played by two different characters in the comics: Jack Russell and Jake Gomez. Both transformed into a werewolves at will and did not lose their human intellects after their changes.
The Jake Gomez character was a member of the Hopi Native American tribe, part of a family cursed with lycanthropy.
This Halloween special is not the first collaboration between Disney+ and Marvel Studios. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,""Loki," and "Wandavision" are some of the shows currently playing on the streamer.
Bernal recently appeared in M.Night Shyamalan's film Old, and is currently filming the Jennifer Lopez-led feature "The Mother," as well as the HBO Max series "Station Eleven."