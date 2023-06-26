The two actresses team up for their latest project, The Perfect Find, which dives into second chances and the sometimes imperfect choices we make.

Hollywood likes to believe that women stop madurando after a certain age with a litter of films showcasing young, successful mujeres in their early 20s (sometimes 30s) that are taking on the world in stiletto heels.

But what happens to the women in their 40s and higher? To the women who have loved, lost, and have had to start over again? What about the mujeres that have fought their way to the top and held their space?

In their latest project, actresses Gina Torres and Gabrielle Union tackle those questions perfectly.

Gina Torres in "The Perfect Find" Gina Torres, Keith Powers, Erica Green and Lina Green in Netflix's "The Perfect Find." | Credit: Alyssa Longchamp

Their Netflix film, The Perfecf Find, not only showcases how true love shows up in our lives in expected ways, but that women are timeless and chingonas at any age.

"You know, I think the more we get to see stories about women who are not in their 20s and not in their 30s, who have life behind them, that have experienced not just joy and love, but also heartache and challenges. It's just such a beautiful example that life continues," Torres tells People Chica.

She continues, "Like just because you have a disappointment or just because you get your heart broken doesn't mean that that is the end of you. It often means that it's the end of one thing, but the beginning of something else."

Gabrielle Union in "The Perfect Find" Gabrielle Union in the Netflix film "The Perfect Find." | Credit: Alyssa Longchamp

Union, who was a fan of the book of the same name written by Tia Williams, says she wants fans to feel "hopeful" about life.

"I hope it keeps fans hopeful that maybe if-if you haven't had the best luck in love, that it's okay to pivot and that your perfect find might come in a package that you were not expecting," the proud mamá explains.