Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Long Island, New York, native reported missing on September 11 by her parents after disappearing on a cross-country trip with her fiancé, has been a trending topic on news cycles for the last month.

Petito, who was found dead at the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in what authorities have ruled a homicide, has served as a reminder of the disparities between news coverage focused on missing white women versus those of hundreds of Native American girls and women of color who are missing or murdered in the United States every year.

There is no doubt that the death of the 22-year-old documenting her trip on YouTube and social media is tragic. Her story is heart-wrenching as reports have emerged of her domestic disputes with fiancé Brian Laundrie while on their trip. Laundrie is now a "person of interest" in Petito's death and a subject of a chase in the Florida panhandle.

Missing Girls Memorial Credit: Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images

However, Petito's case is yet another that can be filed under the term "missing white woman syndrome," used by social scientists to refer to disproportionate media coverage—particularly on television—of missing person cases that relate to white, upper, or middle-class women or girls. This also can be used when referring to coverage of violent crimes.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet Secretary, spoke to reporters regarding this issue, stating her heart goes out to Petito's family, but she also grieves for "so many Indigenous women" whose families have endured this "for the last 500 years."

The former New Mexico congresswoman pushed for the signing of Savanna's Act last year, which addresses the crisis of missing, murdered, and trafficked indigenous women and girls. The law intends to aid law enforcement officials track, prevent, and solve crimes against Native Americans. It was named after Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old pregnant member of the Spirit Lake tribe kidnapped and killed in 2017 in North Dakota whose remains were found in the Red River with her unborn baby cut out from her body.

Haaland Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Native Organizers Alliance | Credit: Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Native Organizers Alliance

"Anytime a woman faces assault, rape, murder, kidnapping—any of those things—it's very difficult, and my heart goes out to any family who has to endure that type of pain," she said. "And so, of course, my heart goes out to the young woman who was found in Wyoming."

Haaland also added that everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities; however, "where I can make a difference, in particular, is in addressing the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis, which has occurred since the beginning of the colonization of Indigenous people on this continent for about the last 500 years and it continues."

The disproportionate numbers are astounding across minority demographics that include Black, Hispanic, Asians, and members of the LGBTQ community.

According to The Guardian, women of color are more likely to go missing in the US than white women, with indigenous women having a lower official rate of missing person cases due to underreporting and poor coordination by law enforcement agencies. Data from the National Crime Information Center from 2016 states that from 5,712 Indigenous women and girls that went missing, only 116 were recorded by the US Department of Justice.

Missing indigenous women Credit: Xinhua/Liang Sen via Getty Images

"Considerable resources were dedicated to finding Petito's body in Wyoming earlier this week. Yet 710 Indigenous people have gone missing in Wyoming between 2011 and 2020," wrote Akin Olla in an opinion piece. "Indigenous people in Wyoming are more likely to go missing and less likely to be found in the first 30 days. Indigenous women are 6.4 times more likely to be killed, and their deaths receive the least coverage in the state." Additionally, a Wyoming state report released in January documents that Indigenous people have made up 21% of homicides despite making up only 3% of the population.

"The themes and media portrayal of homicide victims that when you had an Indigenous victim, the articles were more likely to have negative character framing," Cara Chambers, chair of the task force charged with releasing the report, said. "More violent and graphic language, really focusing more on the sort of like where the homicide occurred versus anything about the victim."