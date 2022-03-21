Hop on the Easter Family Fun With These Easy and Festive Activities Great for Everyone
The Easter season can be a magical time. One filled with food, family and fun. In addition to the classic egg hunt, we've compiled a list of other activities you and your loved ones can do to help keep the spirit alive long after all the treats have disappeared.
Egg Painting
Stripes, tie-dye, polka dots, pastel colors—the sky is the limit! You can paint free-hand or use some stencils like these, so the little ones can be even prouder of their creations.
Countdown Calendar
Inspired by the Advent calendars, you can start counting down the days until Easter Sunday with these confetti-filled eggs. Include a slip of paper with a fun activity for all the family to enjoy, like going to the movies or a stroll around the park.
Celebrate, Decorate and Save Time!
Design Your Own Bunny Ears
Get ready for the holiday, creating your very own pair of bunny ears. You'll just need a headband, some cardboard and markers. Add a fluffy touch with some cotton balls or design a fantasy set with glitter and stickers; do the same with your basket to create coordinated styles.
Make an Easter Inspired Wreath
Head to your local craft store and grab a basic wreath frame or styrofoam ring along with your preferred decor. This can range from faux floral pieces, eggs, pom poms, ribbons or anything else you see fit.
Egg and Spoon Races
Did you know that egg and spoon races date back to the late 1800s? All you need are eggs—hard-boiled are best as they are less messy—and spoons for each participant.
Scavenger Hunt
Finding the eggs is fun but, seeing your little ones have that "aha" moment thanks to your clues is priceless! Just grab some colored paper and markers to write the clues, or print the list found on the Alice & Lois blog.
Guessing Game
Pour a hefty amount of jelly beans into a large jar and have everyone submit their guesses. The prize? The jar of jelly beans, of course!
Challenge-Filled Egg Hunt
Not everything has to be about chocolate and candy! Fill some plastic eggs with fun challenges to get everyone in the holiday spirit. These with bunny ears are perfect for the occasion!
Build Peep Houses
Just like gingerbread houses, but for Easter! Grab some graham crackers, frosting, jelly beans and leftover candy to build your adorable marshmallow chicks and bunnies a little home.
You can find It's Always Autumn's how to here.