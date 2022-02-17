Cure Last Night's Full Moon in Leo Hangover With These 8 Tips

February 16's full moon in Leo harnessed a powerful energy that held tension between the karmic nodes of Taurus and Scorpio (two signs that are known as a polarity, as they fall on directly opposing sides of the zodiac wheel).

Needless to say, it was an emotionally charged cosmic event that has shaken our hearts to their core. Be prepared to experience the effects of this full moon for the next two weeks until the new moon is in Pisces.