Cure Last Night's Full Moon in Leo Hangover With These 8 Tips
Suddenly feeling out of it, or a sudden burst of restlessness? You may be experiencing a full moon hangover. While we can't cure your cosmic hangover, People Chica has compiled these 8 tips to help you move forward.
Cosmic Event: Leo Edition
February 16's full moon in Leo harnessed a powerful energy that held tension between the karmic nodes of Taurus and Scorpio (two signs that are known as a polarity, as they fall on directly opposing sides of the zodiac wheel).
Needless to say, it was an emotionally charged cosmic event that has shaken our hearts to their core. Be prepared to experience the effects of this full moon for the next two weeks until the new moon is in Pisces.
Tackle Important Topics Head-On
This full moon in Leo is very emotional because it signifies a time to make decisions. Falling in the sign of Leo, this could be about love, attention and being recognized for your talents.
This moon is also happening in conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn, which according to astrologer Mia Astral, is forcing us to get in touch with our personal power and take control of our destiny.
Make Sure to Get Some Rest
During this lunar cycle, you may find you have trouble falling asleep even though you're exhausted. Don't force it, simply accept that the energy is high and allow yourself to surrender to sleep when it comes. However, do set yourself up for success by setting up a bedtime and trying to gain plenty of rest.
Stay Hydrated
Keep your energy up by drinking plenty of liquids and keeping yourself hydrated. The moon controls the tides, and right now they're shifting.
Let Your Feelings Flow
You may be feeling highly emotional during this time period. Instead of suppressing your emotions, allow for them to flow. The more you release the pent-up energy, the better you'll feel.
Eat Nourishing Foods
Fill up your plate with antioxidant-rich food such as berries, leafy greens and avocado. Keeping your body nourished is pivotal to feeling better and getting over the full moon hump.
A Time for Amenability
Along with all the other cosmic alignments that come with this moon, there's the union between the cosmic lovers, Venus and Mars, in Capricorn. There's potential this week to come to an agreement or seal a contract.
Journal
With feelings and tensions overflowing, this is a great time to connect with your emotions. What is it that you need to align with? What's in your control and what is not?
Take a Break
Feeling overwhelmed? Take some time to step away from your daily tasks and devote some time for yourself. Meditation, a massage or even taking a walk can bring you relief.