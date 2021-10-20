Think Twice: Tonight's Full Moon in Aries Comes with Impulsive Energy

For the next two weeks the impulse to take action and solve pending issues may be strong, but taking a step back and reassessing will help us avoid future issues.

Are you feeling impulsive? Like you want to tackle everything or give someone a piece of your mind? You may want to hold off on letting this fiery energy win, as it's all due to today's Full Moon in Aries.

Just as we start steering away from Mercury retrograde and closing Libra season with its peacekeeping charm, the cardinal fire sign of Aries is here to intensify emotions and bring to light all that we haven't been addressing.

Every lunar cycle brings with it the opportunity to close and collect the fruits of your intentions from the last six months. However, this moon in Aries is unique because it is squaring off with Pluto, the planet that rules taboos, regeneration, and sex through ruin. Therefore, we must be careful not to get ourselves involved in actions we may regret down the line. Aries is a fire sign, and one that likes getting away with what it wants may also throw a few pieces of selfishness into the mix.

Zodiac Credit: Getty Images

"The full moon is that release of energy, but also when important things that needed to be shown finally come out," Astrologer Mia Astral wrote on Instagram regarding tonight's moon. "Passions are strong, and it is easy to go from 0 to 100 in a second. Actions will generate consequences that will be difficult to change, so think twice before getting carried away by the heat of the moment, and with that, I also mean passions with people that may not be the best for you."

For the next two weeks, until the new moon in Scorpio, we will be called to balance assertiveness with consideration, put ourselves first, let go of what we can no longer fix, and shine a light on places where we can grow. Here are a few tips for how you can stay grounded as you navigate this intense moon and avoid letting yourself get carried away by the fires of passion:

Relax, Breathe, and Think Before Doing

Deep breaths Credit: Getty Images

Even though this is perfect argument energy, take a step back and think hard before you let yourself get carried away. Deep breaths can go a long way.

2. Sweat it Out

Aries is a sign that thrives on physical exercise, so take all that pent-up impulsivity and channel it out on the mat, at the gym, or doing your favorite physical activity.

3. Prioritize Yourself and Set Healthy Boundaries

Self Love Credit: Getty Images