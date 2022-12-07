On December 7, get ready to go big or go home when it comes to your communication style as there will be a clear before and after coming from this moon.

Get ready to experience the twists, turns and two weeks of emotional climax thanks to the full moon in Gemini on December 7. The sign of the twins is helping us close out the year with the last full moon—but there's a catch.

This full moon comes in conjunction with Mars retrograde in Gemini, taking you on an emotional rollercoaster you weren't expecting.

Mars retrograde is all about the energy we've been taking back and Gemini is all about communication, so get ready for a possible explosion of emotions over the next two weeks. However, do not fret, here are a few cosmic tips that will help to prepare yourself for this charged air energy.

Get Ready to See Things From a Different Perspective

Gemini is all about duality and seeing things from all sides and this full moon will support your ambivalence. If you've been working on negotiations, agreements or next steps, the energy of this air sign is going to help bring all that to a close and get your ideas in order.

You'll be Clear About What You Want

You're going to be more clear than ever about what you truly want. As Mars has been retrograde in Gemini and coincides with this full moon, bringing you to action and getting you ready to go for what you want.

If you've been feeling easily annoyed or short with people, it's not just holiday stress, it's the cosmos. Unlike the usual Gemini energy that changes and shifts often, this one will be direct and zero-nonsense.

Support Yourself With Mercury in Capricorn

Mercury will also be joining the party as it moves into Capricorn, giving order and balance to your ideas and communication style.