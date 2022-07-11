This #MondayMotivation we're helping you garner the energy of this powerful earth sign to shed society's expectations and create the life you want.

Be the Architect of Your Own Future With These 3 Rituals for the Full Moon in Capricorn

It may be Cancer season, but the second full moon of the summer is in the responsible hands of Capricorn.

As the opposite of sensitive Cancer, this earth sign is ruled by the father of the cosmos Saturn and is bringing a practical and reasonable approach to life to help you reach your goals and dreams.

While both signs honor tradition and family, under the full moon the energy they are emitting will invite us to let go of the past and break free from expectations that are keeping us locked in the same place.

This #MondayMotivation People Chica has put together three full moon rituals focused on embracing Capricorn's "no BS" energy, exploring your deepest desires and feeling free to express ourselves as we are.

Draw a Bath With Herbs, Candles and Set Your Intentions

Although this full moon takes place in the stoic sign of Capricorn, it is taking place in conjunction with Pluto, which may make it feel like we're coming to the end of something (only to be born again).

Draw a bath with elements related to the earth such as aromatic herbs, oils and flowers.

Light some candles and set an intention as you place each element into the water. The moon's energy can be channeled in the water to help you relax and settle your feelings.

Cleanse your Aura and Space

Light some sage, Palo Santo or smudging sticks to cleanse your aura and space.

As you spread the smoke around your house and body (from the top of your head to your feet) make sure you release any old patterns that arise, people or situations that made you feel stagnant.

Get Rooted in Nature

Capricorn is the final earth sign of the zodiac, so turning to nature for much-needed grounding is nothing out of the ordinary and may be helpful in balancing the intensity of the full moon.

