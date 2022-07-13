This full moon in Capricorn is inviting us to show up for ourselves and our dreams like never before.

Here's Why the Full Moon in Capricorn is the Most Important Lunar Event of the Year

The Capricorn full moon is officially here to brighten our skies and illuminate our souls.

The 10th sign of the zodiac under this lunation is inviting us to show up for ourselves like never before. As the sign of wisdom, entrepreneurship, abundance, tradition and dedication to our goals, Capricorn doesn't play when it comes to getting real about what we want.

Represented by the Sea Goat, this powerful earth sign grounds us so we can focus and keep our eyes on the prize, helping us feel secure by taking strong, steady steps.

Buck Moon Credit: Getty Images

Under this full moon, we've been called to pause for a moment and look around at what we've built for ourselves, feeling proud of the hard work that brought us here and the obstacles we had to overcome to reach the top of the mountain.

Slow and Steady Wins the Race

As an earth sign, Capricorn understands the power of patience and waiting for seeds to bloom. Governed by Saturn or the "Daddy" of the cosmos, this lunation brings an energy of dedication, structure, responsibility and wisdom. Since Capricorn opposes Cancer in the zodiac wheel, there is great emotional balance and stability for this moon. Cancer represents emotions, it is ruled by the moon and navigates aspects of family, inner children and sensitivity. However, due to Capricorn's steadiness, you can rest assured that you are safe and that the structures you have built will keep you sheltered.

There Will be a Rebirth

This Capricorn full moon is estimated to be the biggest moon of the year. Under the Farmer's Almanac it is also called a "Buck Moon" as this is the time when Buck's horns would grow in the summer. The lunation happens in conjunction with Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth. The presence of Pluto welcomes the flow of emotions to happen; it's time to feel our feels and let them be without trying to control them.

Milky Way Credit: Getty Images

It's Time to Show Up for Ourselves