Channel the potent power of the eclipse and reconnect with your worth and purpose with these three tips.

Two weeks after the solar eclipse in Scorpio, we are entering the most powerful eclipse of this season: the full lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8.

During the next couple of weeks, the universe will be guiding us towards letting go of control and focusing our energy on letting change guide us toward our destiny, reconnect with our inner worth and value ourselves.

Below we've listed three ways that will help you let go and let the universe take the wheel this eclipse season.

Full Moon Credit: Getty Images

Close Old Chapters That No Longer Serve You

Full moons are known for ending cycles and this one is no different, closing matters that started with the solar eclipse in the sign of Taurus on April 30, 2022.

Look back at what your intentions were regarding money, stability and your health back in April and check what is no longer serving you.

Check Your Habits

This full moon is all about showing us a change in what we prioritize in areas of security and stability, as well as how we manage our finances.

Are you spending a lot of money on unnecessary expenses? How well are you taking care of yourself? Expect to make radical changes.

Let Go and Trust