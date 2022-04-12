In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Kevin Weschler talks about his inspiration behind creating Fuego and his best advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Five years ago, Kevin Weschler signed up for salsa dancing classes in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The Miami native, who already had a passion for dancing, was looking to build community while enhancing his dance moves.

He was hooked on salsa. But, there was a bit of a pain point for him due to the fact that there were limited footwear and style options available for dancers.

"Eventually I realized I needed to buy shoes for dance because I couldn't turn and spin and do all of the necessary movements for dance with my street shoes. That's why there's a category for dance shoes," Weschler tells People Chica. "Dance shoes have a suede sole, and the suede sole gives you that spinning ability with less friction, you can turn and do all the things on the dance floor."

The 30 year old was also frustrated by the lack of practicality that traditional dance shoes had. That's when he had the fiery spark to create his own shoe brand—ushering in a new category of dance footwear that is focused on offering dancers around the world the best dance sneaker possible.

Where did you pull inspiration from to create this brand?

In my case, I just didn't like the dance shoes that existed for salsa. I wanted something that fit in with my style, something that was more casual, more of a sneaker. So, I started looking around for the product myself, and I couldn't find a sneaker that looked like what I would wear normally every day. [I needed] something that blended with my everyday outfits, something that I could wear on the street as well as dance in, something that was lightweight, that was comfortable.

When I couldn't find the product, I also realized that I couldn't find a brand that really resonated with me as a dancer. I felt that there was a lot of opportunity to innovate, not only from a product perspective, but also from a branding perspective and really create a brand that was at the intersection of everything that's dance—our creativity, with fusing that with streetwear and urban culture.

Sneakers have become a huge item nowadays, and we're moving towards fashion that has a bigger focus on incorporating comfort. What differentiates Fuego shoes from other sneakers aside from its spin ability?

Well, what separates us from other sneakers in general is that we design them for the dancer. That cannot be said about other regular street shoes because they're designed for you not to slip around, and they're meant to actually do the opposite, which is to grip the ground, which is not what you want in dance.

They're [also] vegan. The [dancer's shoes] are made out of suede sole, which are not vegan. We've developed the sole, which is really the key differentiator in our product, which we have a patent on, and it's made of a material that removes a lot of the friction. In addition to the pivot points, there's a couple of components in the shoe that give you the functionality for dancing. The shoes are extremely lightweight, so they're as light as a running shoe, which as a dancer you want to have shoes that are light, so you can do really fast footwork, and it doesn't slow you down.

We have a really great insole, so they're extremely comfortable. It's surprising to me, the standard of comfort in sneakers is really low, especially for women, and women really put up with a lot with footwear.

How do you think that your brand is working towards enhancing the vision of the dancer and their comfort as a whole, and also enhancing the way that people in the arts feel?

There's a lot of dance styles out there, and it's almost like every dance style has its own customer profile in a way. When we talk about hip hop and dance fitness and styles of dance where they're just typically wearing street shoes, we're offering an alternative that is actually designed for what they are using the shoes for, which is dance.

[We are talking about] a shoe that allows you to spin [and] that is designed so that it's lightweight so that you can do different footwork and different dance movements. [A shoe] that's going to be more comfortable than dancing in a street shoe that is not allowing you to turn your body [and] that's actually causing damage to your knees and your joints and putting a lot of twerk on your knees. When you talk about salsa or ballroom or swing, we're just trying to take the comfort level to a whole other level.

Where did the inspiration for the name Fuego come from?

The name, when I thought of it, really clicked because Fuego has this implied connotation. The fact that it's fire, it's hot, it's sexy. I also really liked that Fuego is understood by many markets: the Hispanic market, but also the English-speaking market as well, especially in the U.S., because fuego is slang. English speakers know what fuego means because they say, "Oh, that's cool. That's fire, that's fuego."

As a young entrepreneur, what would be your advice for aspiring creators or entrepreneurs that are looking to do something new and don't know where to start?

I think my advice for entrepreneurs today is whatever business you're in, you also need to operate like a digital media company. That's the case for every business, but especially for consumer facing businesses. Even for B2B businesses, it's been the case that you have to have this digital media focus as a company ever since social media became big in 2005 and the whole Web 2.0 craze [happened], but it's now becoming even more so.

The case in the age of Web 3.0 and everything that's happening in NFTs and the world is just becoming so much more digitized and the digital world is becoming so much more important and relevant that every entrepreneur really needs to be on the ground level of all of these innovations and technological advances because that's where the market is going. If you're thinking about the long term, it's really a good idea to invest time and become educated in these spaces because consumers are driving the bus and that's what consumers are doing and that's what entrepreneurs need to be watching as well, especially fashion brands.