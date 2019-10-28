10 Gifts for the Amigas on Your List
Me and My Big Ideas Planner Kit
Help your BFF keep track of her life with this planner set, which includes 13 laminated dividers, three sticker sheets and two rolls of washi tape.
$30, Walmart
R-fun AirPods Case Cover
Make her AirPods stand out with a case cover in her favorite color.
$6.99, Amazon
DesNUDEas Lip Gloss in Coqueta
Founded by Gaby Trujillo, Alamar Cosmetics is named after the neighborhood in Miami where Trujillo's family moved after they left Cuba. "I want women to find beauty in their own backgrounds and not worry so much about trends, but to go back to what you thought was beautiful as a kid in your own community," she told People CHICA earlier this year.
$15, Alamar Cosmetics
The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials Boxed Set
An eight-piece set of Beautyblender products that includes four sponges and four cleaners, all in a jewel-shaped box.
$65, Sephora
MOSISO Laptop Cover Set
This set also includes a keyboard cover and screen protector, to keep her computer safe from scrapes and scratches.
$14.99, Amazon
ICEWATER Smart Water Bottle
This stainless steel bottle glows to remind you to keep drinking water and has a Bluetooth speaker (plus blinking lights!) to make staying hydrated a party.
$21.99, Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera
Instant cameras are making a comeback, yes, but they're also a great way to document your girls' nights.
$69.99, Walmart
Casetify Mirror iPhone Case
Just like Kylie Jenner's.
$45, Casetify
Ponte Las Pilas Coffee Mug
Ponte las pilas with this cute mug from Very That.
$16, Very That
European Wax Center Wax Pass
If you're still stumped, you can't go wrong with a gift card for the European Wax Center.