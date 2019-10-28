10 Gifts for the Amigas on Your List

By Yarely Aguilar
October 28, 2019 11:34 AM
PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE EUROPEAN WAX CENTER
The holidays are just around the corner, and as you know, picking out gifts for for everyone on your list can be very stressful. But don’t worry — if you're stumped about what to get for your best amigas, CHICA has you covered.
Empezar galería

1 de 11

Me and My Big Ideas Planner Kit

PHOTO: COURTESY OF WALMART

Help your BFF keep track of her life with this planner set, which includes 13 laminated dividers, three sticker sheets and two rolls of washi tape.

$30, Walmart

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 de 11

R-fun AirPods Case Cover

PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMAZON

Make her AirPods stand out with a case cover in her favorite color.

$6.99, Amazon

3 de 11

DesNUDEas Lip Gloss in Coqueta

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ALAMAR COSMETICS

Founded by Gaby Trujillo, Alamar Cosmetics is named after the neighborhood in Miami where Trujillo's family moved after they left Cuba. "I want women to find beauty in their own backgrounds and not worry so much about trends, but to go back to what you thought was beautiful as a kid in your own community," she told People CHICA earlier this year.

$15, Alamar Cosmetics

Advertisement

4 de 11

The Crown Jewels Blender Essentials Boxed Set

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEPHORA

An eight-piece set of Beautyblender products that includes four sponges and four cleaners, all in a jewel-shaped box.

$65, Sephora

5 de 11

MOSISO Laptop Cover Set

PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMAZON

This set also includes a keyboard cover and screen protector, to keep her computer safe from scrapes and scratches.

$14.99, Amazon

6 de 11

ICEWATER Smart Water Bottle

PHOTO: COURTESY OF AMAZON

This stainless steel bottle glows to remind you to keep drinking water and has a Bluetooth speaker (plus blinking lights!) to make staying hydrated a party.

$21.99, Amazon

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 de 11

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera

PHOTO: COURTESY OF WALMART

Instant cameras are making a comeback, yes, but they're also a great way to document your girls' nights.

$69.99, Walmart

8 de 11

Casetify Mirror iPhone Case

PHOTO: COURTESY OF CASETIFY

Just like Kylie Jenner's.

$45, Casetify

9 de 11

Ponte Las Pilas Coffee Mug 

PHOTO: COURTESY OF VERY THAT

Ponte las pilas with this cute mug from Very That.

$16, Very That

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 de 11

European Wax Center Wax Pass

PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE EUROPEAN WAX CENTER

If you're still stumped, you can't go wrong with a gift card for the European Wax Center.

European Wax Center

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

  • By Yarely Aguilar
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://peopleenespanol.com