A Huge Frida Kahlo Exhibit Is Coming to the Midwest in 2021

Attention, art lovers: This coming June, the biggest Frida Kahlo exhibit in the Chicago area in 40 years will open at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. The new exhibition will feature 26 original artworks, recreations of some of her famous Tehuana-inspired dresses, over 100 photographs from her life, and a Frida Kahlo–inspired garden.

The exhibit was originally planned for this summer, but was rescheduled to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Titled "Frida Kahlo: Timeless," the show will run from June 5 through September 6. "The work in this collection maps the arc of Frida Kahlo"s exceptional life and career," Cleve Carney director and curator Justin Witte said in a press release. "Frida Kahlo and her work were so interconnected that it is impossible to separate one from the other. That is also why her presence is still strongly felt in every piece in this exhibition."

This week, Kathy Baum, an art professor at the College of DuPage, is hosting a virtual talk titled "The Fashions of Frida," focusing on the artist's influence in fashion and pop culture as well as the way Kahlo's look was a form of art. "My talk on Frida will cover not only how she influences the fashion world but how her image has been reduced to a 'pop icon' and disregards her as a serious artist and creator of her image as a development of her art," Baum told Remezcla. "We will cover the resources and styles of her dress and explore how she used it as a form of self-expression."