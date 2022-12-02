Exclusive: Saskia Sorrosa on How She is Revolutionizing Snacking for Latinos Everywhere

Whether you'd like to admit it or not, you are what you eat. The different foods you consume have the power to affect not only the way your body functions but the way you respond to the different things life throws your way.

This is why it is paramount to begin healthy habits, like getting in your fruits and veggies, at a young age. Upon becoming a mom, entrepreneur Saskia Sorrosa wanted to be able to treat her kids to the kinds of flavors and foods she grew up eating in her birth country Ecuador.

With this in mind, the Chica Boss created and launched Fresh Bellies, the first-ever savory kid brand that uses real ingredients like beets, mushrooms, cardamom and garlic in its products.

"The genesis of starting Fresh Bellies was having children. Growing up in South America, I was exposed to a variety of bold foods and flavors from a very early age," she tells People Chica. "I just couldn't find anything that met my needs in grocery stores, so I created it from scratch—not just for my kids, but for families everywhere."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Sorrosa shares what pushed her to launch her food brand which is geared toward revolutionizing everyday snacking and the important life lessons she learned from her fellow entrepreneur and father about what it takes to make a business work.

Saskia Sorrosa, owner of Fresh Bellies Credit: Courtesy of Saskia Sorrosa and Fresh Bellies

Nutrition is an important part of everyday life but is especially important for small children as it will help dictate their eating patterns later on. While there were many routes you could have gone as to what you could have created, why was Fresh Bellies the idea that spoke to your soul the most?

I even found that food for adults was bland in this country—it was mainly lots of salt or run-of-the-mill flavors like barbecue, ranch and cheddar. I wanted my kids to grow up with the same appreciation for flavors that I did and understand that sustainable and healthy can be synonymous with delicious.

I just couldn't find anything that met my needs in grocery stores, so I created it from scratch—not just for my kids, but for families everywhere. Food is necessary for survival, it is nourishment for our bodies and souls, but it's also an experience that brings us all together.

I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate my heritage with my family than creating a product that was not only nutritious but so delicious that you can enjoy it everywhere you go. Now we get to share this little piece of history and culture with families everywhere.

Ecuador is a country that is rich, vibrant and possesses strong culinary ties to the land and eating fresh. How do you hope to continue this legacy with Fresh Bellies? What is something you hope people understand about Ecuador when interacting with one of your products?

Ecuador is a tiny country with tons of culinary traditions, biodiversity and [is] rich in natural resources. I chose to highlight my birth country's vibrancy through the food and flavors in our Fresh Bellies products.

With a majority of Americans snacking daily and snack time increasingly replacing meals, I wanted people to enjoy good food, culturally-authentic flavors and whole ingredients in an everyday snack. Every bite of our products—with their bright colors and bold flavors—is a taste of my South American roots.

Saskia Sorrosa, owner of Fresh Bellies Credit: Courtesy of Saskia Sorrosa and Fresh Bellies

Your products use real ingredients like beets, mushrooms, peppers, garlic and cardamom. As an entrepreneur who also happens to be a mother, why do you feel that it is important to highlight ingredients like these as a brand?

My dad was a banana farmer and agricultural entrepreneur and I spent most of my childhood running around our banana farm, eating tropical fruits and veggies and savoring lots of bold flavors. We harvested fresh food like mangoes, platanos, eucalyptus and cacao. We made our own cheese and drank fresh milk from our cows, and so early on, I learned to appreciate where food comes from and what it means to live in harmony with our environment.

I didn't know about food made in a lab and the pervasiveness of hormones, antibiotics and artificial ingredients in our food system until I moved to the U.S. This experience around real food and the contrast with what was available in U.S. grocery stores was exactly why I wanted to create a brand made with whole ingredients.

I wanted my kids to know what a bell pepper or a snap pea looked and tasted like. I wanted them to learn to enjoy real flavors, like garlic, cumin and yellow onions and all the ingredients you can find in the produce section but are rarely found in packaged foods.

For me, it was important that they learn to appreciate good food and know the difference. Turns out, this was important for other families too, which helped our products take off. And for the avoidance of doubt, by real food I mean ingredients farmed on land, that you recognize, find in grocery stores and can pronounce. Nothing made in a lab. You can't find citric acid in aisle nine!

You are the proud daughter of an Ecuadorian banana farmer and agricultural entrepreneur. What important lessons did you learn from them that you've applied to your business? How did their work ethic influence yours?

My father was an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. He made toys for us from scratch, he opened his own restaurant, he bought and ran his own banana farm, and he was always sketching his next great invention. He taught me the power of grit, inventiveness, of believing in yourself, and of hope—all necessary to make your dreams come true.

My mother was and still is an artist. She showed me how to use creativity as an anchor. She believed art could heal and is a window to our true selves. She taught me there is always a way if you just keep an open mind. Interestingly, my mom was also the stickler in our house and taught me that dreams are meaningless without [a] work ethic and discipline.

As a mother, your goal is for your children to grow up happy, healthy and safe. How does it feel to know you may be contributing this same sentiment to the lives of other children who enjoy Fresh Bellies as well?

With so much going on in the world, I am eternally grateful that I can contribute to society with something that makes people feel good and live healthier lives. Knowing we are making a positive impact is the fuel that keeps me going through the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.

The life of an entrepreneur has its ups and downs. What has been your greatest triumph? What has been your greatest challenge?

As an entrepreneur, seeing our product on shelves in stores nationwide is a great triumph. It is still surreal! Whenever I travel anywhere with the kids, we walk down the toddler aisle to look for our products and the girls squeal with excitement every single time we spot them.

It never gets old! I love that they get to witness firsthand how far discipline and hard work can take them and ultimately realize that they too can do anything they set their minds to. This legacy—to give my daughters and girls everywhere an example that can help them dream bigger than they ever imagined—is probably the greatest triumph of all.

Every day as an entrepreneur is the greatest challenge! There are so many ups and downs in this journey and I think picking myself up after difficult days or experiences is the greatest challenge of all. It is also the greatest gift. I am stronger every time I get up despite the odds.

If you could tell a young Saskia something about the journey that lay ahead of her, what would it be? If you could tell a more mature Saskia something about the choices she's made, what would it be?

To young Saskia: Don't rush through life. Soak in every moment, you won't get it back.