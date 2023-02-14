In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Frescos Naturales owner and entrepreneur details the greatest lesson his son has taught him about life.

Many entrepreneurs would describe their businesses as an extension of themselves—their baby. With that in mind, it is understandable that a small business owner, who also happens to be a parent, would possess transferable skills and talents between the two.

For serial entrepreneur, Juan Ignacio Stewart, being a single father taught him much about life and what is needed to run a successful business.

The Frescos Naturales owner, who appeared on Shark Tank, tells People Chica, "I've been an entrepreneur all my life. As a single dad, I learned to hustle at a young age and entrepreneurship has given me the flexibility to be present with my son."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Stewart details why bringing forward a product like Fresco Naturales was so important to him as well as what it has been like for him to collaborate with Shark Tank guest entrepreneur and SOMOS Foods co-founder Daniel Lubetzky.

Frescos Naturales keenly taps into your identity as a proud Latino. What is something you hope customers learn about your culture through your product?

The richness of our Latin culture! Our branding is very purposeful. We love having our beverage names in Spanish featured in the front of the cans, rather than as placement for the name of the brand for example.

This is a purposeful choice to present Frescos Naturales as cultural beverages, highlighting where they come from and what they are. I want customers who are familiar with these flavors to feel seen and celebrated and for those discovering these new flavors for the first time, I want them to learn about the vast and beautiful flavors Latin America has to offer!

Over the course of the last few years, consumer trends have geared toward healthier and healthier overall lifestyle choices. Why do you feel that Frescos Naturales perfectly fits into this new way of looking at food?

Growing up in Guatemala, frescos were made and consumed as a part of a balanced diet. Whether it was limonada, rosa de jamaica, agua de mora, piña, or any other fruit, they were made to be enjoyed as a way of drinking something refreshing that wasn't just water.

Our Frescos contain just enough sugar to [complement] the fruit or flowers in the recipes. I feel consumers relate to Frescos because they find that balance and moderation between sparkling water and a fruit-forward drink with a pinch of sugar.

You recently appeared on Shark Tank and presented an incredible pitch to the Sharks. What was that like?

Being in the tank is unlike anything I've ever experienced—it's a rush of emotions and definitely a bit nerve-wracking! When I realized Daniel Lubetzky, a fellow Latino, was one of the Sharks, I knew he would be the perfect partner for me as he'd understand what I'm trying to achieve with Frescos by bringing the flavors of our homelands to U.S. consumers.

It was inspiring to see him in the tank. It was also awesome to see the sharks enjoy the product and my presentation—especially Mr. Wonderful [Kevin O'Leary] who is notoriously anti-beverage pitches!

You're receiving support and mentorship from guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods. How has his advice and experience influenced you and your business?

Daniel Lubetzky, a fellow Latino entrepreneur who I deeply admire, and his team are partnering with me to help build Frescos to a place at which we are better positioned to take on investment. I'm looking forward to learning from their expertise, ranging from supply chain and manufacturing to marketing best practices.

You've credited your son as the catalyst for creating Frescos Naturales. What has been the biggest lesson he has taught you about life that you've been able to apply to your career?

One step at a time and the importance of having hope. We've been through the hardest, darkest moments of our lives together. When you don't have much hope and it's hard to keep going because you can't see too far into the future. After going through moments like those you give thanks for the normality you used to take for granted. Life is precious and can't be taken for granted.

The road of an entrepreneur is one filled with many ups and downs. What has been the biggest lesson you've learned from this journey?

I've been an entrepreneur all my life. As a single dad, I learned to hustle at a young age and entrepreneurship has given me the flexibility to be present with my son. I had a media production company for 10 years, I was a youth media educator for another 10, I started a hot sauce company eight years before starting Frescos Naturales, and it goes on and on.

What I can see in everything I've done that has helped me is that I've really liked and enjoyed what I was doing, even if it didn't translate to immediate financial success. And that can make all the difference in keeping you happy, developing your business, and being successful.

What is something you'd tell a young Juan about the journey that lay ahead? What is something you'd tell a more mature Juan about the choices he's made?