Get to know Gloria, Ines, Cam, and Demi as they take us on a ride in the newly released teaser trailer.

Jump Back Into the On My Block Universe with Netflix's Freeridge

It looks like there's a new core four coming to Netflix. In a new teaser trailer released by the streaming giant, we get a glimpse at the chicos of Freeridge.

Fans of the On My Block series will now get a chance to jump back into the universe in the new spinoff that follows a foursome composed of sisters Gloria and Ines as well as their two besties Cam and Demi.

So, what can fans expect from the show? Much like On My Block, Freeridge is a coming-of-age story that dives into the often comical sibling rival between Gloria and Ines.

But, there's a twist—this core four has to battle against a curse they've unleashed that is bringing a series of misfortune to their lives.

Cast of Netflix's "Freeridge" Cast of Netflix's "Freeridge." | Credit: Netflix

The show is co-created and executive produced by Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Jamie Dooner, and Lauren Iungerich (who doubles as showrunner as well).

As for the core four? Keyla Monterroso Mejia will be breathing life into Gloria while Bryana Salaz plays her sister Ines, Tenzing Norgay Trainor plays Cam, and Ciara Riley Wilson plays Demi.