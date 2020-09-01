How Benito Castro's Nonprofit Freedom Rides Is Getting Cars to the Formerly Incarcerated

When a person is released from prison, they usually leave with nothing but the clothes on their back and are thrown back into a society that isn't always welcoming to the formerly incarcerated. One major barrier to re-entry is transportation — how can a person find a keep and job if they can't get there?

Benito Castro, while nearing the end of his own four-year sentence, wanted to find a way to help newly released people gain access to transportation. "About a month before my release, we were having a meeting with people from the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles, asking people if they have their licenses," Castro tells People CHICA. "There were 102 people in the room, and only three people raised their hands." Driving without a license — aka riding dirty — after release could potentially end with another arrest for any of these people, so Benito had an idea.

Image zoom

Knowing that the Louisiana State Police confiscate cars from offenders upon arrest and then auction them off later, Castro came up with the idea of an organization called Freedom Rides, which he first developed for a college thesis he wrote while enrolled in classes during his incarceration. "I convinced the state to donate these cars to Freedom Rides," he explains. "The auto mechanic shops in prisons, they refurbish these cars, and while these guys are in work release, they can put their earnings in a savings account. Then 30 days prior to their release, they can get their insurance, past fines will be paid, licensure will be up to date, and they get whatever funds are left over."

Freedom Rides launched as a nonprofit in July, with the aim of providing cars for formerly incarcerated people upon release. "You're walking out of the gate, owning something," Castro says of the feeling he hopes to inspire among participants. "OK, what'd you do while you were away? I earned this vehicle. I can go to work in it. I got my degree. I got my job. Now I have a vehicle. They can visit family, friends. They have a sense of independence, but most of all, a sense of accomplishment."

Image zoom

While in prison, Castro received his education via the Lantern program, which was created by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to give incarcerated students the opportunity to earn college credits. He recently had the opportunity to thank the governor for the program, and in return, Edwards sent Castro a handwritten letter. "Here's the man who signed the papers — not personally — but the man who was over my incarceration to thank me for what I've done? It's almost surreal," he shares. "I count the blessings every day. Every morning I smell the honeysuckle that I smelled when I walked out and I treasure that letter."

Castro is now working as a marketing director for a chain of grocery stores, but still finds time to give back to his community and the inmates at the prison where he was incarcerated. "I visit the prison I left almost weekly," he says. "I sit in on re-entry committee meetings because I want other people to do this. Those guys don't know what they can do, but once you realize what you can do, there's nothing stopping it."