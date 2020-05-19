Frankie J Explains Why He Revisited the Classics on His New Album

Frankie J is known for hits like "Obsession (No Es Amor)" and "More Than Words," but now, with Canciones Que Recuerdo, he's paying homage to the classics he heard growing up — José José, Juan Gabriel, Rocío Dúrcal, and Frank Sinatra. "There are a lifetime of hits that I wanted to record myself simply for the reason that I grew up with a lot of these songs," he tells People CHICA. "It's an album full of nostalgia, full of love, also heartbreak. At the end of the day, there are songs that will make people remember the yesteryears and also have a sense of love right now."

Canciones is the Mexican American singer's first album since 2017; he released it because he felt he owed it to his fans. "It's all about those who support you, those who love you, those who want to hear your voice all over again," he explains. "So I owe it to them. They're the ones that have made my career."

Though the album has been in the works for two years, Frankie doesn't mind that its release coincides with a moment when people are all over the world are stuck inside, because it means families can enjoy the music together. "It was a perfect time to put something like this out and make people remember the past," he says. "What a perfect way to be home with our families listening to songs like these, [which resonate] from generation to generation to generation."

The first single, "Sabor A Mi," was originally sung by Álvaro Carrillo; Frankie's daughter chose it for him. (His son gives him career advice, too — he wants his dad to work with Bad Bunny.) Even though this is his ninth album, Frankie still works diligently to make his music perfect for his fans and pushes himself to incorporate new sounds like ranchera and mariachi. "There's always going to be pressure putting an album together, especially because it's such a big piece of work that you have to really put a lot of thought into," he says. "I loved it, though. I loved it!"

While in quarantine, Frankie has been staying busy by creating new music and doing some home improvement. "I've been doing a lot of work around my house," he shares. "I've been painting, fixing doors, washing dishes — doing a lot of that."