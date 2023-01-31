Being unapologetic about the way you show up for yourself can affect everything around you—sort of like Midas' golden touch. When you finally tap into your own power, the ramifications can be revolutionary, transformative, and life-changing.

Despierta America's Francisca learned that in order to live a life she was truly proud of (one that would positively influence her son), she would have to look deep within and heal the parts of her that needed a little extra love.

In an exclusive open letter for People en Español and People Chica, the Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 winner writes a letter to everyone who may need a gentle push as they embark (or continue) their journey of self-love.

Francisca Francisca | Credit: Cortesía

Dear friends,

As you all know, I recently made the decision to embrace my natural curls as a way to reconnect with my true self and my identity, which has been inspirational for many. For years, I've been dealing with feelings of insecurity about my hair. I held on to that fear as if it were a part of my identity and was so worried about what others would think of me, that I lost the ability to see myself.

I have been deeply moved to see how my experience has been able to help so many people recognize the importance of authenticity and self-love. We often focus on seeking the love of others, forgetting that the most important love is the one we must develop for ourselves. Now that Valentine's Day is around the corner, I believe we need to internalize an important message: we have to learn to love ourselves in order to truly love anyone else.

This Valentine's Day, in addition to thinking about dates, gifts, and tokens of our affection for loved ones, I encourage you to take some time to reflect on self-love and to seize the opportunity to love and accept yourself as you are. I assure you that this will become a solid foundation for being able to love and care for others in a sincere and genuine way.

I also have some advice for those who are just beginning their journey of self-love. I want to remind you to be kind and compassionate with yourself. We all have insecurities and doubts, and recognizing that is just part of the process. It's also important to not compare yourself with others but to focus on working on your own growth and self-acceptance. In my case, the first step that I took was when I began truly treating myself better, speaking to myself from a place of compassion and love. It's a small gesture that helped me improve my overall attitude, and from that moment I realized that I truly deserved it. So, everyone who is looking to love themselves a little more, I want to congratulate you for being incredibly brave!

My perspective on beauty has been changing for quite some time, and I feel very confident about myself and have no reservations about the change. After the birth of my son, I understood that beauty is about what you reflect to those around you. Of course, I love to get dressed up, and I do it with a lot of enthusiasm, but my worth is not tied to that. My true beauty comes from my essence and that is what I want to teach my son–I want him to learn this very fundamental lesson. Something that has helped me has been my meditation practice and journaling, with notebooks like this, which offer positive affirmations. I have had to make peace with my inner little girl in order to feel better, something that has allowed me to experience an extraordinary transformation.

To my son, I say the following: beauty comes from the inside and this allows you to be courageous and confident. When he gets older, I'd like to teach him how to use a gratitude journal like this one, so that he may learn the practice of positive affirmations and positive self-talk. A simple search on Amazon rendered so many options (even ones in Spanish) that will help children learn these habits from a young age.

I also want to note that when embarking on our self-love journey, taking care of our physical appearance helps give us a push in the right direction as well as helps us feel better. I like taking time to take care of my skin and hair as these small gestures help me feel better about myself. I take care of my hair using a hair diffuser–it's currently my star product–and I use creams from Rizos Curls, a brand that was created by a Latina to help empower us to show off our natural hair.

For those reading this, remember: accepting our faults, our imperfections, and our differences is what will allow us to live truly happy and free. What greater gift is there than being free? I hope that my story serves as an inspiration for you to make brave choices and to love yourself in an unconditional way this Valentine's Day and every day because accepting and loving yourself is the foundation for being able to love and take care of those around you.

All the love,