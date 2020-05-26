Francisca Lachapel Got a Surprise Wedding Dress on 'Despierta América'

Francisca Lachapel looked forward to walking down the aisle and marrying her soulmate, Italian impresario Francesco Zampogna. The Dominican TV host planned to say "I do" this summer, but had to put her nuptials on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her co-hosts on Univision's Despierta América surprised her on the show to cheer her up, bringing her a wedding dress.

Image zoom (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS)

The Dominican actress, former Nuestra Belleza Latina queen, and author of the motivational book Una Reina Como Tú tried on the dress on the show and looked stunning.

"This really brings me joy because when you plan your wedding it's a whole project, and having to postpone it because of the pandemic does hurt a bit," she said. "Things like this make you feel good." Her co-hosts and friends watched Lachapel proudly walk in her white dress in the studio.

"There were a few weeks left for me to get married, and obviously due to the pandemic everything changed. I had to put everything on pause, cancel flight tickets, and there were many illusions that we had to store away for later, but God has a perfect moment for everything," she added.

Lachapel and Zampogna are featured in People en Español's 50 Most Beautiful issue, and she talked to the magazine about how spending quarantine with her fiancé reconfirmed that they are meant to grow old together. "We have taken this as a great learning experience. It has made us appreciate each other more as human beings," she said.

Image zoom Instagram/Francisca Lachapel