Francia Raísa Breaks Down After Highway Encounter With Trump Supporters

On Sunday, actress Francia Raísa posted a series of Instagram Stories saying that she feared for her life after a fleet of vehicles with pro-Trump signs boxed her in as she was driving on the 405 freeway in California. "I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally and they f***ing boxed me in," she said. "They're pointing at me and laughing at me, saying, "Ha ha," and literally I almost crashed because they wouldn't let me out."

The Grown-ish star said that she tried to get away from the hazardous situation but was unable to because the caravan would not let her pass. "I was trying to go around it," she said. "They were all stopping and going, they boxed me in on the f***ing freeway. All I wanted do was go around and they were just being so violent. I could've crashed, I could've f***ing crashed. It was so dangerous."

Raísa, who is of Mexican and Honduran descent, also said that the Trump supporters mocked her heritage. "That was so f***ing dangerous, pointing at me and laughing at a Mexican — oh God, that was really f***ing scary," she said.

The star has been using her platform to encourage her followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election and stated in her Stories that she's in disbelief that some Americans still support Trump. "I just don't understand why that's the country that y'all are supposedly wanting right now," she said. "Really, that's what makes America great? That's f***ed up."