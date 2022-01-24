Learning to live in the moment and truly celebrate her success has been an incredibly rewarding experience for Francia Raisa. The star, 33, currently has badass roles in the series Grown-ish (Freeform) and How I Met Your Father (Hulu). "I feel like I'm dreaming," she tells People Chica. "These are moments in life—especially when you enter this industry—that you dream about. You say: 'One day, one day'…and when that one day happens you almost don't know how to react to it." Seeing her face on billboards is still a very surreal accomplishment for her, but one she has worked hard for.

The actress, of Mexican and Honduran descent, says her dad—renowned radio host Renán Almendárez Coello, better known as "El Cucuy"—always knew she was destined for stardom. "Ever since we were kids, my dad put us in dance classes and singing classes, because he was like: 'You will be a star one day, that's why I named you Francia Raisa.'"

The actress explains how she started down this path at a young age, starting the auditioning process at 16. "At 17 I filmed Bring It On, and fortunately I've been working ever since. And being Latina, it's kind of unheard of. It's kind of crazy how much my career has evolved," she reflects. "I am enjoying all the successes. This moment, right now, I'm living the dream, and I'm appreciating it more."

Francia Raisa Credit: Jeff Vespa/@portraits

Raisa grew up in California with her parents and sisters, and due to her father's career, learned about fame at an early age. "One of the things I appreciate about my dad is how much he loves his community and his people. I developed a lot of that growing up, and I find myself too being so supportive of my community, being Latina and not having as much opportunity as there is now and fighting through that," she says. "I definitely learned a lot from my father in navigating that, and not losing hope in this industry because I had hope sleeping in the room next to me."

Making it as an actress in Hollywood didn't come overnight. "There is so much rejection in this business." Raisa recalls walking into audition rooms and finding that no one else looked like her, something she says was "disheartening." She notes, "things are changing a lot," and she is happy to be part of two shows that celebrate diversity and have multiethnic casts.

From her current projects to her views on being single, this is what the actress told People Chica about where this journey has taken her personally and professionally.

Francia Raisa Credit: Jeff Vespa/@portraits

You kicked off 2022 with some amazing work projects under your belt. How are you celebrating that?

I have so much going on that I'm a little nervous and I feel like I'm dreaming—I don't know if it's real. I'm kind of taking [it] day-by-day. [How I Met Your Father] is airing really soon, and Grown-ish is coming back really soon [as well]. I'm a little overwhelmed but in the best way. These are moments in life—especially when you enter this industry—that you dream about. You say: 'One day, one day'…and when that one day happens you almost don't know how to react to it. Even seeing my face on billboards, it's like, 'wow.' I don't even know how to celebrate this. It's a great feeling, though! Now, do I have new goals that I need to set, or do I enjoy the moment? It's a little surreal right now. I think I'm learning to enjoy living the dream.

What are you most grateful for professionally?

I've been very fortunate in this industry. I decided to start auditioning at 16 and at 17. I filmed Bring It On, and fortunately I've been working ever since. And being Latina, it's kind of unheard of. It's kind of crazy how much my career has evolved. [As a] Latina—we're [thinking] what's next? I was always so focused on the future and what's next, that I wasn't really enjoying the present moment and the time I was in. I think the difference now is that I am enjoying all the successes that have happened. This moment right now, I'm living the dream, and I'm appreciating it more. Since I started working at 17, I've done great shows, great movies. I've even been part of sequels that I'm personally a fan of like Life Size and Cutting Edge and Bring It On. I feel like I have been living the dream, but now I appreciate it more.

"I'm enjoying all the successes. This moment right now, I'm living the dream and I'm appreciating it more" Francia Raisa

How did Grown-ish impact your career?

Grown-ish is the first comedy that I've done. I tested [comedy] out a little bit when I did The Mindy Project. I just did one episode of that. I was on the last season of The Secret Life of the American Teenager when I did that, and it was the first taste I got. I was so scared and overwhelmed when I got to set, like 'I don't know what I'm doing, I'm a terrible actress,' because I'm working with Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader, and everyone in that cast is just so talented. When Grown-ish came about I was really nervous, not only because I was 10 years older than my character, so I was like: 'Do I look old?' I am walking on a set with other actors that have already done comedy, and have followed that formula, so it was a great way to learn comedy. It helped me learn timing. I'm really grateful for Grown-ish and the tools I learned, and I made some [wonderful] friends on it."

Francia Raisa Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Four Francia Raisa and Henri Esteve in "Grown-ish" | Credit: Tiffany Roohani/Freeform via Getty Images

Tell us about your characters on Grown-ish and How I Met Your Father.

Ana [on Grown-ish] is 10 years younger. Ana's [naïveté] I can relate to, because when I was younger I was super naïve growing up, I was a little sheltered myself. I grew up Catholic—just like Ana—and when I went out into the real world, it was a culture shock for me as well. But we are at different stages of our lives. Being older and getting to play that was really fun. I understood her from a perspective of when I was younger, and it was just fun to go back there.

How I Met Your Father - Francia Raisa Francia Raisa and Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

As far as Valentina [on How I Met Your Father], we are different, but we're the same. I think I'm trying to live my life a little more like Valentina, because she is so open-minded, and she just loves having a good time. And don't you dare try to put boundaries on her good time! She sees the silver lining in everything, the glass is always half full, and—even in conflicts that you'll see throughout the season—she always sees the best of everything. I love the friendship that Valentina has with Sophie [played by Hillary Duff]. I have really great friendships like that as well. I want to live mentally more like Valentina: chill out a lot more and just enjoy life.

What did you learn from your dad and iconic radio host "El Cucuy"?

My dad does comedy, his show is all comedy and improvisation, and watching him I learned some of his powers, and I kind of got to showcase them on these two shows, which was nice. My dad always says: "Yo te enseñé esto, yo te di esto." But, also at the same time, no one really teaches you how to handle fame, and my dad came from nothing, and all of this happened. Not only did it happen to him as a person, but in the U.S. and he's from Honduras. He'll be quick to say it: he did not know how to handle it well. No one really teaches you that. I was fortunate to see first-hand the tension that fame brings you and how to navigate it. Now we're in a world with social media where people have more eyes on you. I'm glad I had that experience with him to see the crowds they hang out in, the dos, the do-nots, and just the responsibility that comes with having a name. One of the things I appreciate about my dad is how much he loves his community and his people. I developed a lot of that growing up, and I find myself too being so supportive of my community, being Latina and not having as much opportunity as there is now and fighting through that. I definitely learned a lot from my father in navigating that, and not losing hope in this industry because I had hope sleeping in the room next to me.

"I definitely learned a lot from my father... not losing hope in this industry because I had hope sleeping in the room next to me" Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa Credit: Jeff Vespa/@portraits

You have Mexican and Honduran heritage. How do you connect to both cultures?

I feel more connected to my Mexican side [as] my dad was working all the time. He was up at 3 am and on the air at 5 am, and he would come home around 4 pm—sometimes [later]—so I didn't really get to see him much. My mom was the one taking care of us and in charge of introducing us to cuisine, which was mostly Mexican. Even my dialect [is more Mexican leaning.] I don't even know what dialect I have because I heard different accents growing up. My dad didn't really bring Honduras into the house. It wasn't his fault, it was because he was out working and catering to his gente. But [my Honduran culture is] something that now I really want to learn more about. I remember the first time I was called a catracha I was like: 'wait, what?' I always say that I'm Mexican hondureña, but I definitely have more knowledge of my Mexican background than I do of Honduras, which at some point I hope to change.

Did your parents always support your show biz dreams or did they have their reservations?

Because we grew up in this industry, and we got a taste of it, even though my dad worked in radio. I felt my parents knew that one of us was going to enter the entertainment industry. Ever since we were kids, my dad put us in dance classes and singing classes because he was like: "Algún dia vas a ser una estrella, por eso te puso el nombre Francia Raisa." I was like: Ok!

What have you learned from the women in your life?

My mom, my abuela, my tías—they are probably the strongest people I know. I'm first-generation and growing up in L.A., having both sides is a blessing. But it's also tough, because for years I grew up with my mom and my grandma who passed away, [and] I learned their strength, their language and their culture. Then I start going to school, and I learn about pizza and all this other stuff. I've learned things from different circles: my friends, my mom, different women around me have taught me many lessons about navigating life in America, but also keeping my culture and my roots, which I got from my mom and my grandma.

My mom had one of the toughest lives growing up in Mexico, with different traditions they had. I broke a lot of them, moving out of the house before I was married. I started shaving before my quinceañera. There were certain things they were disappointed in. I got caught shaving, and I was nowhere near 15 and my dad and my mom got so upset. I didn't really learn a lot about puberty because in our culture no se habla mucho, so with friends I'm learning about periods, about shaving. I'm still friends with a lot of my girlfriends from high school, they are my best friends today. Many people in my life have helped me navigate going from a girl to a woman in different ways.

Francia Raisa Credit: Jeff Vespa/@portraits



Are you in love? Is there someone special in your heart?

I am not in love right now. Every time I reach a new milestone in my career like when I first booked The Secret Life Of The American Teenager or when I first booked Grown-ish—whenever I feel like I'm stepping up on the ladder—I always have a boyfriend, I'm always dating. I broke up with my last boyfriend in 2019. It was really tough, but when I got How I Met Your Father and I realized that I had two shows airing at the same time, I thought to myself: 'This is the first time I'm single, and I'm happy and not worried about someone else's feelings and I get to be selfish,' and I have been busting my ass for 17 years to get here, so I am so happy to be enjoying this by myself.

"This is the first time I'm single and I'm happy, and not worried about someone else's feelings and I get to be selfish. I have been busting my ass for 17 years to get here, so I'm happy to be enjoying this by myself" Francia Raisa

Tell us about your path to success and the hard times you've faced.

There is so much rejection in this business. When we were able to go to auditions in person, it was very disheartening to walk in and see no one else look like you. They are all Caucasian and you think: "Oh God, why am I here?" Then, when you know you do a good job, you get an audition and you do so good, and you get a call back, but they give the offer to someone that has the name. One of the things that I had to learn was how to enunciate better because Spanish was my first language. I still have a bit of an accent. When I did The Secret Life Of The American Teenager, they had a hard time understanding me. When I spoke Spanish in certain climates, they would be like: 'You're in America.' This was back in the day, not anymore, so I'm so happy where the world is now, learning and appreciating other cultures. In How I Met Your Father, there [are] so many diverse characters. I was really happy when they cast Suraj's fiancé. I remember a friend called me, she is Colombian, and she said: "Hey I'm auditioning for your show." I remember thinking: "Oh my Gosh, they might not give it to you because I'm on the show, and they already have a Latina," and when I showed up to set, she didn't get it, someone else did, but she is also Latina. I was like: "Wow, things are changing there [are] two Latinas on the show now, that's amazing!" Things are changing a lot. There have been a lot of learning lessons, for sure.

Francia Raisa Credit: Jeff Vespa/@portraits

What other roles do you dream of?

My dad put me in martial arts when I was little. I really want to do action films. Marvel is my dream. I'm hoping for an opportunity to even just read. Besides Salma [Hayek] they haven't really had a Latina, she was the first one [in the movie Eternals].

What helped you get through the difficult times you've experienced in the industry?

I just kept going. I kept making a lot of mistakes, and I think the mistakes [are] what helped me prepare. One of the things I give myself credit for is that I take the time to learn from my mistakes. Back when I was younger, I [would make] mistakes [and] I would blame everyone else. When I started taking accountability for myself, and I started thinking: "Well, you didn't really study for this audition" and "you haven't been going to acting class." Doing the work and learning from my mistakes rather than blaming someone else [is when] things started turning around for me. I became a lot happier, I started being more open.

What lessons have you learned from this pandemic?

Sitting at home by myself and really taking the time to self-analyze was great. How I Met Your Father is the first time that I've been able to play someone closer to my age. I have been playing this young child and even though I was growing up personally, I wasn't growing up professionally, and I think that took a mental toll on me. I got to live my life as a 30-year-old for the first time when quarantine happened, and I learned so much. It's terrible that this pandemic happened and people are still getting sick, but like Valentina I want to see the glass half full, and I'm so grateful for that time and that I was able to learn from it and be where I am today mentally and emotionally.

Francia Raisa Credit: Jeff Vespa/@portraits

Do you want to have kids? What personal dreams do you have?

I do want to have children, [but] I am happy that I haven't had them yet. I froze my eggs last year, so it's definitely something I want to do, but it's not something I want to do right away. As far as falling in love, I'm really just enjoying my time with myself. A lot of people have been telling me—I don't know if they are prophesizing or predicting things—but they're saying: "Oh, your husband is coming! Your husband is coming!" And I'm like: "No, not yet." I'm enjoying my life. I'm enjoying dating because it's the first time that I'm dating with this mindset and I went from 'pick me, pick me' to 'wait, I don't know if I'm going to pick you.' I learned that friendship is very important in a relationship, and I used to meet a guy and be his girlfriend within like a week and that never worked. Now I'm in a place when I'm really taking my time and becoming friends with people, and we'll see what happens. Grass is always greener. All of my other friends have kids, and they're married, and I'm like: "God I can't relate to any of that," but at the same time I wouldn't change where I am in my life right now at all. I am really enjoying my solo time right now, almost too much!

Francia Raisa Credit: Jeff Vespa/@portraits

How do you do self-care? What brings you joy?

The biggest joy I have and the best thing I do for fun is I sit on my couch. I have a glass of wine and I watch TV and I have no one bother me. My quiet time is my recharge. I need to be by myself and just enjoy me and my mind and just disappear. I think journaling is really important, exercise and eating healthy is very helpful. I feel really good when I look in the mirror and I like what I see. I enjoy food a lot, but journaling is my go-to. I let a lot of my emotions out. Acting kind of messes with your head a bit. When I did The Secret Life of the American Teenager and played Adrian, I didn't know if my favorite color was blue, or Adrian's favorite color was blue. It's crazy how you really turn into someone! Now I'm writing everything down to learn about myself.

How do you deal with the pressure and the social media scrutiny that comes with being a public figure?