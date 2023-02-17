In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the actress chats about what it's been like playing Valentina for two seasons.

Francia Raisa on Why Shows Like How I Met Your Father Are Needed on TV

As time progresses, the shows we watch on television must also change and portray what life is like at that moment.

This is a philosophy that How I Met Your Father actress Francia Raisa also believes in.

She tells People Chica, "Times have changed. You know, How I Met Your Mother and Friends, and you know, shows like this one came out a long time ago before social media, before dating apps."

Francia Raisa at "How I Met Your Father" Season 1 Finale event Francia Raisa discusses what it has been like working on "How I Met Your Father." | Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

She continues, "The world is changing and it's a lot more diverse, which I appreciate. So [the show is] really bringing in modern times into this TV show—dating in your thirties, dating apps, the LGBTQ+ community. I mean, it's very inclusive of what's going on in modern times and it's normalizing everything, which I appreciate."

The show, now in its second season, has been something the Latina actress notes has "been so much fun" to do.

Raisa also asserts that upon reading the script for her role of Valentina, who is the perfect counterpart to Hillary Duff's Sophie, she "had a connection with her and I knew exactly how she was supposed to be played."

Check out the full People Chica interview in the video above.