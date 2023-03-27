In an exclusive clip from How I Met Your Father, the two actresses take on sharing pesky apartment politics on a night they both have at-home dates.

First Look: Francia Raisa and Hillary Duff Hilariously Tackle Pesky Apartment Politics in New Clip

It's looking like there will be some major drama in the mid-season finale of How I Met Your Father.

In the two-episode conclusion, which premieres on Hulu on March 28, Hillary Duff's Sophie and Francia Raisa's Val experience a bit of a roommate spat when they both end up needing their apartment for some one-on-one time with their respective beaus.

In the clip, exclusively shared with People Chica, Val arrives with her younger boyfriend (played by Love, Victor's Michael Cimino) to her apartment while Sophie plans a romantic night in for her and her older boyfriend (played by Sex and the City's John Corbett).

On Tuesday's mid-season finale, Neil Patrick Harris will also be stopping by to reprise his iconic role as How I Met Your Mother's Barney Stinson.

Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" Sneak peek of Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" mid-season finale. | Credit: Hulu