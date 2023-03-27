First Look: Francia Raisa and Hillary Duff Hilariously Tackle Pesky Apartment Politics in New Clip
It's looking like there will be some major drama in the mid-season finale of How I Met Your Father.
In the two-episode conclusion, which premieres on Hulu on March 28, Hillary Duff's Sophie and Francia Raisa's Val experience a bit of a roommate spat when they both end up needing their apartment for some one-on-one time with their respective beaus.
In the clip, exclusively shared with People Chica, Val arrives with her younger boyfriend (played by Love, Victor's Michael Cimino) to her apartment while Sophie plans a romantic night in for her and her older boyfriend (played by Sex and the City's John Corbett).
On Tuesday's mid-season finale, Neil Patrick Harris will also be stopping by to reprise his iconic role as How I Met Your Mother's Barney Stinson.
The mid-season finale episodes were written by M. Dickson and Anthony Rich.