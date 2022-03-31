Best-selling author, Fran Hauser, has always believed that you could always get more bees with honey.

Hauser, who has written The Myth Of The Nice Girl and now her latest book Embrace the work, Love Your Career, believes that staying true to yourself and not deviating from who you are at your core will get you far in life.

She tells People Chica, "I've always been the nice girl, and a lot of people over the years have told me that's not going to serve me well. You know, I'm not going to get the corner office because I'm too nice and people are going to think of me as a pushover. But I was able to change the conversation around that."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the author and champion of women everywhere dives into what inspired her latest book and why women don't need to have everything figured out.

Embrace the Work Love Your Career book by Fran Hauser Credit: Courtesy of Fran Hauser / The Collective Book Studio

You're a best-selling author. What was it that got you started down this path? What about writing and being an author speaks to your soul?

I am a huge bookworm, and reading was one of my favorite things to do. I often spent time in my room sitting on the floor with my back up against my bed, engrossed in a really good book. I just always had such a love for books. As I grew up in my career, I really saw the role that a good leadership, business or career advice book could play in your own kind of personal and professional development. I'll never forget when I was at Coca-Cola, and I was in my 20s, and I read The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey. What I got out of that book was so much stronger than any training that I could have gone to.

The other thing I would say, is that over the course of my career, I've gravitated to mentoring. I love mentoring. I love spending time, especially, with younger women, and helping them think [things] through—whether it's a big decision that they're looking to make, if they're feeling stuck or if they're feeling like maybe there's a behavior that's holding them back at work. I have spent countless hours talking to women and amplifying their voices, really with the goal of motivating them and inspiring [them] to go for it: for the raise, for the job, for the promotion or the speaking up in meetings, too.

There's all these behaviors that hold us back as women at work. So I think all of that led to my first book, The Myth of the Nice Girl. Now [with] this the second book, I actually had so much content that I was sitting on just through these mentoring sessions, so many exercises that I would give to women or questions that I would ask them. So, I think it was really a culmination of all of that.

Your latest book, Embrace the Work, Love Your Career: A Guided Workbook for Realizing Your Career Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Confidence, is a workbook. Why was that such an important aspect of the book for you?

The idea for the book came to me in the middle of the pandemic, [about] a year ago, in February or March. I just realized that so many of my friends and colleagues were really struggling with their career purpose. They were struggling with their day-to-day work. We're all going through this existential crisis of questioning [and] thinking of everything in our lives. I thought, "Okay, I really want to create a playbook for women to find much more joy in their work and in their career." I wanted it to feel lighter, to be fun. I wanted it to be engaging because of everything that we're dealing with in this world right now, there is so much heaviness.

We're all carrying a lot of weight, so I wanted to create something that was more interactive, that was more like doodling and meditations and even coloring breaks. Something that was a little bit more creative. It was really important to me that this not be your typical career advice book. I still wanted to include the stories, the advice, the techniques, the scripts and strategies. The substance is in there, but I also wanted to bring it back to the reader and really have the reader interact with it and also do the work of reflecting.

The reflecting is really important, and reflecting on what's working for you and your career right now. What's serving you well and what doesn't? I feel like we are always really good about setting aside the time to do the food cleanse or cleaning out our closet, and saying, "Those work for me. These don't I need." I would love to see women take that same kind of approach with their career and do a little bit of a reset. With this book, you can spend an hour to two hours on each section—there's six sections, so it's like over six days. I love the idea of setting aside that time to give yourself that gift of, "Okay, I'm just going to take this time to check in. I'm going to look at what's working, and what's not, and what direction do I want to move my work and my career in?"

You love to invest, specifically in women-owned businesses. On average, female owned-and-operated companies don't receive as many investments when compared to their male counterparts. Why was it so important for you to focus your investing in those kinds of companies and creating a space for them to just flourish?

I was still working at Time, Inc. [at the time] but because I was in digital, I was meeting with a lot of startup founders because we were always talking about how we might partner. I was talking to [Rent The Runway] on behalf of InStyle, and I just remember being shocked when I learned that only two percent of early stage funding goes to female founders. I was meeting all of these incredible women that were building really interesting businesses, that were solving for real consumer pain points, and they were having a really hard time getting funded. It was just such an eye-opener for me, such an "aha" moment. I was eight years into my career at Time, Inc. and I was starting to get a little bit of an edge to do something different.

What I decided to do was invest and advise startups as a side hustle while I was at Time, Inc. because I [started] thinking, "Is this something that I would want to do full time?" From a risk perspective, I'm like, "Let me try it. Let me see how do I feel about." I just ended up loving it and I ended up leaving [Time, Inc.] eight years ago, and this is what I've been doing now for eight years. It's so important to me. I've had the opportunity to back over 30 female founders at this point in my career. What's really exciting is like now, I'm at a point where it's not just me writing the check and personally advising, but now I'm bringing other women on board to also invest. The last investment that I made, I introduced that company to five women who wrote their first angel investing check.

I feel like the more women we get to invest, the more women we will get funded, because a lot of the problems that female founders are solving are consumer pain points that women feel. So for me, it's just about doing my part to level the playing field as much as I can and then bringing other people into it, and that's the part right now that I'm really loving.

In your opinion, why is important for women to love their careers?

I think it's important because it's just such a big part of who we are. It's such a big part of how we spend our days and our lives. And given the space that it takes up in our lives, I think it's really important that we love it. I think a big part of loving it, too, is it's not just about doing work that you enjoy and doing work that you're good at, but it's also like, "Do you feel like you're making an impact?" That impact, it can be big or small, it doesn't have to be that you're like changing the world. It could even be that maybe you're affecting one other person at your company in a really positive way. You may not be able to help everyone, but you can help someone. So, this idea of small acts make a big difference, when we're doing work, we're having a positive impact on other people, even one human being at a time, and it feels amazing.

What's something that you hope other women learn about your journey through life and your career?

Oh, gosh. I just really believe in the importance of the way that we show up at work. In the way that we show up in our career, and how important it is to show up in a way that's truly aligned to our values. That really goes back to the myth of the "nice girl." I've always been the nice girl, and a lot of people over the years have told me that's not going to serve me well. You know, I'm not going to get the corner office because I'm too nice and people are going to think of me as a pushover. But I was able to change the conversation around that.

I was able to tell my bosses, or whoever, over the years that I believe there's so much power in being nice. To even share examples of relationships that I developed over the years because I was kind, because I was compassionate and empathetic, and how those relationships resulted in great business. I just think, "Be who you are." You don't need to take on the persona of somebody that you're not. I'll tell you this, when you do that, you're not going to be comfortable in your own skin, and it's really hard to be confident when you're not comfortable in your own skin.

You're a champion for women and community. What was the best piece of advice that someone from your tribe has given you that has helped you out in your life and in your career?

You know, I have to say very early on in my career, when I was working at Coca-Cola, and I remember I was dissatisfied with something that was going on at work. I talked to my boss about it, and he said, "If you don't like it, change it." I really love that advice. I think it can apply to any part of your life. If there's something that is not working, if there's something that you're unhappy with, you have the power [to change it], you really do. You have the power to change it, or at least to try to influence [the situation]. So I love that advice, and I give it to my kids now, too. If they come to me with a complaint, it's like, "Okay, if you don't like it, what are you going to do about it?" I think in every part of your life, it's advice that I really, really treasure.

Life is full of learned lessons. What's something that you would tell a younger version of yourself about the journey that lies ahead for her?