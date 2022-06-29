It's a Party in the USA this 4th of July With These 9 Must-Have Items
From premium meats for grilling to sustainable vegan bathing suits, check out some of our top picks for celebrating like a rockstar this Fourth of July.
Fuego Box
Spice up your favorite Fourth of July meals and snacks with Fuego Box. The box includes:
- HOT HIVE Spicy Honey or Bourbon Barrel-Aged HOT HIVE (Mild)
- RIZA Ghost Pepper Verde Hot Sauce (Med-Hot)
- ZANA Organic Habanero Hot Sauce (Mild-Med)
- SEGA Smoked Onion Pineapple Reaper Hot Sauce (Hot)
- Himalayan Ghost Pepper Salt (Hot) OR another limited edition Fuego Spice Co.
- Custom Handmade Wooden Fuego Box Crate
Fuego Box, hot sauces, $59.95, fuegobox.com
MÄNNKITCHEN
Become the ultimate grill master with the Ferrari of pepper grinders.
Männkitchen's pepper cannon holds up to 1/2 cup of pepper and optimizes the amount of cranks it takes to season your perfect steak.
Männkitchen, pepper cannon, $199.99, mannkitchen.com
Chopbox BBQ Box
Give your cookout an upgrade with quality meats from Chopbox.
The box includes burgers, steaks, ribs, hot dogs, chicken wings and more!
Chopbox, grilling items + meats, items starting at $4.99, chopbox.com
TableTopics
Get ready to have some fun with friends and family playing
TableTopics.
This award-winning game makes it easy to get the conversation flowing and get everyone ramped up. Take it with you wherever you go!
Table Topics, conversation starter game, starting at $20, tabletopics.com
Kamari Swimsuits
Stun at your pool or beach party with Kamari's unique style.
The emerging swimsuit brand, founded by Florida native Madison Martina, was made with functionality and fashion in mind.
Kamari, bathing suits, $90-190, kamari.com
Bearback Lotion Roller
Never get lotion or sunscreen on your hands again with Bearback's lotion roller.
This nifty little product includes four attachments: a back scratcher, dry brush and a massager, too.
Bearback, lotion roller, $24, getbearback.com
Noize
Have some fun in the sun this Independence Day with this sustainable vegan brand.
With diverse styles for all, Noize is sure to help you enjoy your pool party in style.
Noize, bathing suits, $20-79.99, noize.com
Pisqueya Adobo & Hot Sauces
Everyone knows that their food is only as good as the elements they use to season it.
Pisqueya, a Dominican Latina-owned brand, has carefully crafted their signature adobo and hot sauces using quality ingredients reminiscent of the vibrant Dominican culture.
Pisqueya, seasoning + hot sauces, items starting at $13.99, pisqueya.com
Folsedo
Just because you're dressed down for a day spent by the pool or beach doesn't mean that you can't rock a killer bag.
The woman-owned Los Angeles-based brand thoughtfully sources quality Italian leather to create something that is truly unique and bound to land you all the compliments.
Folsedo, Italian leather bags, $475, folsedo.com