12 Refreshing Cocktails to Say Cheers to Independence this July 4
Fourth of July is right around the corner and we're ready to celebrate America's independence. For our #TastyTuesday series, we've gathered 12 amazing cocktails that will turn you into the hostess with the mostess.
Grand Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge
- 1 part Tequila
- .5 part Fresh Lime Juice
- Ice cubes
- Lime Garnish
Preparation:
- Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass.
- Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt.
- Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker.
- Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.
Pineapple Fizz Cocktail
Ingredients:
-
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
-
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
-
.2 oz Pineapple Juice
-
Top with Hella Bitters & Soda
Preparation:
- Place all ingredients, except Hella Bitters and Soda, into shaker and shake with ice.
- Strain into collins glass and top with Bitters & Soda.
Sunset Rose Cocktail
Ingredients:
-
3 oz Whispering Angel
-
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
-
.5 oz Lime Juice
-
.25 oz Honey Water
-
3 Blackberries
-
Garnish with Mint Sprig
Preparation:
- Place Blackberries into shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients into shaker except the Rosé.
- Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice.
- Top with Rosé and garnish with Mint.
Meyer Lemon Spritz
Ingredients:
-
1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda
-
1.5 oz Vodka
-
Mint Leaves
-
Lemon Wheel or Twist
Preparation:
- Bring it all together in a wine glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish.
Glenmorangie X Blackcurrant
Ingredients:
-
2 oz X by Glenmorangie
-
1 oz Lemon Juice
-
½ oz Blackcurrant Cordial
-
⅓ oz Agave Syrup
Preparation:
- Fill highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice and agave syrup.
- Stir, then top with blackcurrant cordial.
- Garnish with a lemon wheel and a blackberry.
La Valoma
Ingredients:
-
2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
-
¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
-
1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
-
¾ Oz Agave Syrup
-
A pinch of salt
Preparation:
- Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass.
- Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Summer Friday
This recipe is for 2 drinks
Ingredients:
- 3 hulled strawberries
- 5 basil leaf
- 4 oz Codigo 1530 Rosa
- 2 oz lemon juice
- 1.5 oz agave
- 1 oz orange liqueur
Preparations:
- Fill blender with all ingredients.
- Fill with ice until 75% full.
- Blend and serve.
Red, White & Blue Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz YaVe Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz lime juice
- 3/4 oz Grand Marnier
- 3/4 oz Simple Syrup
- 2 cups ice
- 1 oz Blueberry Puree (blend 1/3 cup blueberries, 1 tsp sugar, and 1 tbsp water until smooth)
- 1 oz Strawberry Puree (blend 3-4 cups strawberries, 1 tsp sugar, and 1 tbsp water until smooth)
Preparation:
- Blend tequila, lime juice, Grand Marnier, simple syrup, and ice in a blender until smooth.
- Add blueberry puree to a glass. Top with the frozen margarita.
- Top with strawberry puree. Garnish with fresh blueberries.
Dominican Spritz
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Candela Mamajuana
- 3 oz Soda
- Orange slice
Preparation:
- Prep your glass with ice.
- Start with 3oz of Candela Mamajuana, then top your glass with 3oz of soda, and garnish with an orange slice.
Mangoneada
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco
- 1 oz. Mango Juice or Puree
- 1 oz. Lime Juice
- ½ oz. Agave Nectar
Preparation:
- In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass with a Tajin and chamoy rim.
Blood Orange Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco or Reposado
- 1 oz. agave nectar or simple syrup
- ¾ oz. Fresh lime juice
- ¾ oz. Perfect Puree Blood Orange concentrate
Preparation:
- In a blender combine all the ingredients with a full scoop of ice, blend and serve in a 12 oz. glass.
- Garnish with a slice of orange, Manny Salt rim.
*Manny's Salt: Salt flavored with guajillo and pasilla chili peppers, hibiscus, sugar and lime.
Strawberry Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. JAJA Reposado
- 2 oz. iced green tea
- Hard strawberry lemonade, to top
Preparations:
- Combine all ingredients in a highball glass with ice.
- Garnish with a lemon wheel and a strawberry slice.