12 Refreshing Cocktails to Say Cheers to Independence this July 4

Por Karla Montalván Junio 28, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Fourth of July is right around the corner and we're ready to celebrate America's independence. For our #TastyTuesday series, we've gathered 12 amazing cocktails that will turn you into the hostess with the mostess.

Grand Margarita

Credit: Grand Marnier

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge
  • 1 part Tequila
  • .5 part Fresh Lime Juice
  • Ice cubes
  • Lime Garnish

Preparation:

  1. Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass.
  2. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt.
  3. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker.
  4. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.
Pineapple Fizz Cocktail

Credit: Belvedere Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

  • .5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

  • .2 oz Pineapple Juice

  • Top with Hella Bitters & Soda

Preparation:

  1. Place all ingredients, except Hella Bitters and Soda, into shaker and shake with ice.
  2. Strain into collins glass and top with Bitters & Soda. 

Original recipe can be found here.

Sunset Rose Cocktail

Credit: Belvedere Vodka

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz Whispering Angel

  • 1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

  • .5 oz Lime Juice

  • .25 oz Honey Water

  • 3 Blackberries

  • Garnish with Mint Sprig

Preparation:

  1. Place Blackberries into shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients into shaker except the Rosé.
  2. Shake with ice and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice.
  3. Top with Rosé and garnish with Mint.

Original recipe can be found here.

Meyer Lemon Spritz

Credit: Betty Buzz

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda

  • 1.5 oz Vodka

  • Mint Leaves

  • Lemon Wheel or Twist

Preparation:

  1. Bring it all together in a wine glass over ice. Stir gently and garnish.

Glenmorangie X Blackcurrant

Credit: Glenmorangie

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz X by Glenmorangie

  • 1 oz Lemon Juice

  • ½ oz Blackcurrant Cordial

  • ⅓ oz Agave Syrup

Preparation:

  1. Fill highball glass with crushed ice. Add X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice and agave syrup.
  2. Stir, then top with blackcurrant cordial.
  3. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a blackberry. 

La Valoma

Credit: Volcan Blanco Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

  • ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

  • 1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

  • ¾ Oz Agave Syrup

  • A pinch of salt

Preparation:

  1. Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass.
  3. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge. 
Summer Friday

Credit: Codigo 1530 Tequila

This recipe is for 2 drinks

Ingredients:

  • 3 hulled strawberries
  • 5 basil leaf
  • 4 oz Codigo 1530 Rosa
  • 2 oz lemon juice
  • 1.5 oz agave
  • 1 oz orange liqueur 

Preparations: 

  1. Fill blender with all ingredients.
  2. Fill with ice until 75% full.
  3. Blend and serve.

Red, White & Blue Margarita

Credit: @that.cocktail.life

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz YaVe Blanco Tequila 
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • 3/4 oz Grand Marnier
  • 3/4 oz Simple Syrup
  • 2 cups ice
  • 1 oz Blueberry Puree (blend 1/3 cup blueberries, 1 tsp sugar, and 1 tbsp water until smooth)
  • 1 oz Strawberry Puree (blend 3-4 cups strawberries, 1 tsp sugar, and 1 tbsp water until smooth)

Preparation:

  1. Blend tequila, lime juice, Grand Marnier, simple syrup, and ice in a blender until smooth.
  2. Add blueberry puree to a glass. Top with the frozen margarita.
  3. Top with strawberry puree. Garnish with fresh blueberries.

Dominican Spritz

Credit: Candela Mamajuana

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz Candela Mamajuana
  • 3 oz Soda
  • Orange slice

Preparation:

  1. Prep your glass with ice.
  2. Start with 3oz of Candela Mamajuana, then top your glass with 3oz of soda, and garnish with an orange slice. 
Mangoneada

Credit: Tequila CAZADORES

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½  oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco
  • 1 oz. Mango Juice or Puree
  • 1 oz. Lime Juice
  • ½ oz. Agave Nectar

Preparation:

  1. In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass with a Tajin and chamoy rim.

Blood Orange Margarita

Credit: Tequila CAZADORES

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco or Reposado
  • 1 oz. agave nectar or simple syrup 
  • ¾ oz. Fresh lime juice
  • ¾ oz. Perfect Puree Blood Orange concentrate

Preparation:

  1. In a blender combine all the ingredients with a full scoop of ice, blend and serve in a 12 oz. glass.
  2. Garnish with a slice of orange, Manny Salt rim.

*Manny's Salt: Salt flavored with guajillo and pasilla chili peppers, hibiscus, sugar and lime.

Strawberry Lemonade

Credit: JAJA Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz. JAJA Reposado
  • 2 oz. iced green tea
  • Hard strawberry lemonade, to top 

Preparations: 

  1. Combine all ingredients in a highball glass with ice.
  2. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a strawberry slice.
