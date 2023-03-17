The Queen of Tejano’s legacy lives on with this new collab.

Forever 21 Honors Selena Quintanilla With a New Collection We're Dying to Get Our Hands On

Almost 28 years after Selena Quintanilla's untimely passing, millions of women continue to be inspired by her and her one-of-a-kind style. After all, the singer wore bedazzled bustiers on stage years before other pop stars—she's a certified fashion icon.

Now, fans have an opportunity to have a taste of that unforgettable style for a limited time only.

Forever 21 has released a new capsule collection in honor of Quintanilla, aptly named "Forever 21 X Selena," created in collaboration with the late singer's family.

Selena, Forever 21 Credit: Courtesy of Forever 21

After the success of the company's first collab in honor of the 22nd anniversary of the movie starring none other than Jennifer López, this new collection presents a selection of pieces any fan will want to snag up ASAP.

Among the 16 pieces available, you'll find cozy sweatshirts, classic tees, and even a black and white tube top adorned with pictures of the queen of cumbia.

Furthering Forever 21's mission of inclusion, sizing for this collection goes up to 3X, with pieces available for fans of any gender.

Selena, Forever 21 Selena, Forever 21

Left: Credit: Courtesy of Forever 21 Right: Credit: Courtesy of Forever 21

The pricing is also extremely accessible—all pieces range from $19.99 to $39.99.

This isn't the first time a stellar collection honoring the late star has hit the market.

In 2016, MAC Cosmetics brought her signature lipstick shade to the masses with a line created in her honor with the help of her sister, Suzette Quintanilla.