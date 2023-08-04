Forever 21 CEO Winnie Park and Bunny Zingler talk about how they tapped into the similarities of fans of both fashion and Rolling Loud.

Music and fashion go hand in hand, which is why collections like the one Forever 21 produced with Rolling Loud and Bunny Zingler are so important.

Fashion can dictate music in the same way that music can dictate style. Forever 21 is a brand that has been catering to multicultural audiences for decades, creating designs that tap into the heart and soul of its consumers.

This is why Forever 21 CEO, Winnie Park, ensured that diversity was at the heart of the vibrant Miami-inspired collection created for Rolling Loud.

Forever 21 CEO Winnie Park Credit: Forever 21

Park tells People Chica, "For us, diversity is embracing inclusivity. It's an important part of who we are and have always been. Our customer is diverse, and our workforce is diverse, so when you have that diversity on the inside, that shows."

As Rolling Loud takes place in the sunny Magic City, the Forever 21 team, along with the teams for Rolling Loud and Bunny's Bae Bar, wanted to use the many colors seen throughout as a source of inspiration.

"This [collection] is a celebration of Miami, and so the bright colors, the saturated beach vibes is very much a part of that," Park adds.

Zingler explains that the colors were specifically chosen to tie in the similarities that all the fans of Forever 21, Rolling Loud and Bunny's Bae Bar have.

"Well, we have a lot of things in common—between Forever 21's fan base, Rolling Loud's fan base and Bunny's Bae Bar fan base. We're all very vibrant. We're all very vibrant, joyful beings. We look forward to the future [and] don't look to the past," Zingler explains.