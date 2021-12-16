The Latina-owned fashion brand teamed up with Foot Locker to remind the Latin community that they have endless opportunities.

Exclusive: Daughter of an Immigrant Founders Are Reminding Latinos They "Are Enough" With New Collection

Karen Garcia and Leslie Garcia are best friends with one common mission: celebrating immigrant families—and their streetwear fashion brand Daughter of an Immigrant does just that.

Since its inception in 2017, Daughter of an Immigrant has garnered an international following of first-and-second generation daughters of immigrants who felt represented by the brand.

Now, the Los Angeles-based duo is launching their "Living the Dream" collection through Foot Locker's Behind Her Label platform. This initiative aims to bridge the gender gap in fashion by elevating and providing resources to emerging female streetwear designers.

The eight-piece collection features whimsical illustrations paired with inspiring quotes such as "Living the Dream" and "Endless Opportunities." Among the items, fans can buy matching sets, graphic tees and hoodies.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Garica chicas open up about the inspiration behind DOAI, their aspirations for the future and the impact of their brand.

What has it been like for you working as best friends and business partners?

Leslie: We met when we were really young, so I don't think that we could have ever expected to connect in this way. But we've always worked together, this [happens to be] just another project that we're doing [together]. It's been really exciting to see things grow together. Also, as a friend to see your friend grow creatively and explore her own interests is a blessing.

Karen: A Facebook memory popped up [from] December 13, 2010, and it looked like we were working on something else. I think it was like a toy drive for the community that we just decided to do. So, it's just a good memory to [have] sitting here today [with you].

Working with my best friend and being able to have somebody have your back [and] compliment [your] weaknesses with the design part [is great]. Being able to learn and [it] being okay to fail and know that you're not being judged [creates] this safe space for me—I work better that way. It has been incredible to have somebody by your side at all times when you're sad or you don't want to design or you don't want to work.

Daughter of an Immigrant collection for Foot Locker Credit: Foot Locker / Daughter of an Immigrant

What was the inspiration behind Daughter of an Immigrant?

Leslie: The project came [at] a time, in early 2017, when we were seeing a lot of news stories about immigrant families because of forty-five [President Donald Trump], and his talking points didn't align with what we knew was true about our immigrant families. It was a platform of shame that was being built. At that time, Karen and I personally had some run-ins with people that made assumptions about who we were.

I think that at some point I very much felt like, "You know, I know who I am, but does everyone else know who I am and what that means to me?" That's why I think that was why we started with [this philosophy of] this is who I am, this is an identity I have and I'm a lot of things. I'm a sister, I'm a friend, I'm an employee—but I'm also a daughter of immigrants and that plays a role into who we are.

Karen: We also wanted to make a bold statement. And I think that's where the first piece comes across was very bold—daughter of an immigrant.

Daughter of an Immigrant collection for Foot Locker Credit: Foot Locker / Daughter of an Immigrant

You're immigrants from different places [Nicaragua, Mexico, and Cuba]. Oftentimes, the Latin community is seen as a monolith and ignores the diversity that makes all Latinos special. How do your backgrounds influence your design choices and what you make?

Leslie: I think you're the first person that we've ever been interviewed by that has noted that daughters of immigrants are not just Latinas. My mom is from Mexico and my dad was from Cuba, but I'm born here. Karen is from Nicaragua. We always have to balance women, men and being true to ourselves as Latinos, while also being very conscious that our community is not just Latino and wanting to always be inclusive and welcoming.

Karen: Seeing all the numbers grow of Latinos, it makes me so proud that they just come out so proud now and very encouraged of who they are and being able to go to school and just conquer and overcome so many obstacles.

Daughter of an Immigrant collection for Foot Locker Credit: Foot Locker / Daughter of an Immigrant

What inspired this particular design collection that you're doing with Behind her Label? Is there anything different that you're doing for this collection?

Karen: Even though [we come from] different backgrounds and even though Daughter of an Immigrant encompasses so many of us, as we sat there and put this concept together, we thought of our journeys and our family's lives and "Living the Dream" just felt so great. It just came together with what Behind Her Label was doing with us.

I'm a sneaker-head—I got over a hundred and fifty pairs of shoes. So Foot Locker for me is like a second home. When this opportunity came up for Les and I, it was like, "we are living the dream." We're living that dream that so many desire to do, and we get to be in that right now.

Leslie: The concept of being a dreamer has come up a lot because of a fact that holds a special place in our brand's history because our brand launched and two days after forty-five [President Donald Trump] overturned DACA. It felt like our brand immediately became a place where people were coming together through the hashtag [Daughter of an Immigrant] and they were looking for each other.

Daughter of an Immigrant collection for Foot Locker Credit: Foot Locker / Daughter of an Immigrant

What are both of you hoping for the future of Daughter of an Immigrant?

Leslie: I think as business owners, we're curious by nature and just always looking to see where is our community. Where do they need to be seen and supported? As a brand, we're just always looking—whether that's digital or creating new products that allow our community to share their stories. I think our pieces do that.

Karen: Continuing to make pieces that help us show up in places where we wouldn't normally see [them]. Whether it's bags, or again, we talked about maybe shoes or continuing to make pieces that that remind us that we deserve to be there. We are enough.