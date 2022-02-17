The WNBA star exclusively shares with People Chica how her career and culture served as a source of inspiration for her latest clothing launch with Foot Locker.

Had you asked a young Carla Cortijo where she'd be in 20 years, she would have said that you'd be "seeing my clothing collection in Foot Locker."

And after a successful career as the first Puerto Rican-born woman drafted to the WNBA, she has done just that.

Through her Nada Es Impossible collaboration with the famed athletic-wear brand, she wants to remind women everywhere that their dreams are possible.

She says, "We face so many challenges and discrimination that we must work twice as hard. But I think, if every Latinx woman puts in [a] little effort, it will be a little easier for the next generation."

Her collection pulls inspiration from her vibrant culture and merges it with her love of basketball—producing truly unique clothes.

Cortijo exclusively tells People Chica what it felt like for her to partner with Foot Locker, why everything you dream of es posible and how she's found inspiration in the advice her grandmother gave her.

Carla Cortijo Credit: Francisco Pizarro

What was it like for you to pivot from basketball into design? Are there any skills that you were able to transfer over?

The transition from basketball to fashion was a bit easy for me, since basketball taught me to have discipline, work with a team, be respectful, have patience and [to] accept criticism. I think in the fashion world, you have to have all those qualities to be able to adapt.

What did it mean to you to be able to partner with a brand like Foot Locker for something like this?

Being able to be part of Foot Locker Women and have my own clothing collection means a lot! Where I come from—Puerto Rico—it is very difficult to get these types of opportunities. Since I was little, I would go to Foot Locker to buy shoes to play basketball, and I always imagined designing clothes for them in the future. Now 20 years later, seeing my clothing collection in Foot Locker, it's a dream come true.

Carla Cortijo x Foot Locker Credit: Foot Locker

What do you hope your fellow Latinas can take away from your journey?

That NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE. Being a Latinx woman is very difficult. We face so many challenges and discrimination that we must work twice as hard. But I think, if every Latinx woman puts in [a] little effort, it will be a little easier for the next generation. I want to keep opening doors and breaking barriers for Latinx women to be able to fulfill their dreams like I did.

In addition to basketball, what else do you pull inspiration from to create your designs?

In addition to basketball, I am also inspired by my culture. I try to use bright colors that remind me of the beach, the sand, the palms, the people [and] the streets. When I start creating a clothing collection, I always try to remember where I come from and who I do it for!

Carla Cortijo x Foot Locker Credit: Foot Locker

How has your Puerto Rican culture influenced how you approach the various aspects of running your design business?

We Puerto Ricans are very proud in everything we do. I want Cortijo Sanchez Design to be a brand inspired by hard work, effort and respect, because that is what defines us Puerto Ricans.

How do you want customers to feel when they wear your pieces?

I want you to feel free! To feel that what they are wearing gives them the confidence [and] that they are themselves—that they have no limits.

As Latinas, our mothers, tías and abuelas play a big role in our lives. What's the best advice you've received from a woman in your family that you've been able to apply in your business and everyday life?