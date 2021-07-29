10 Foods That Will Help Your Skin Glow This Summer!
Watching what we eat during summer months not only benefits our fit goals, it can also promote healthier, more radiant skin. Here's a list of 10 foods you can incorporate into your diet this summer to make sure you're glowing like the sun, according to Medical News Today and Eat this not that.
Cantaloupe
This fruit is not only refreshing; it's packed with vitamins A, B, and C. It's a great food to keep your skin glowing and soft while also keeping you hydrated. Drink or eat it as is —no need to add a thing to its natural sweetness— you'll love the way it makes your skin feel.
Mushrooms
Mushrooms contain water, iron and B vitamins that are great for overall health. They're known for being anti-aging agents that naturally brightening skin to make it look refreshed. They also benefit the skin by reducing redness and sensitivity.
Almonds
Did anyone say linoleic acid? This essential fatty acid helps with preventing skin dryness and dullness, and almonds are a great source. These nuts also contain riboflavin, copper, and B vitamins, which contribute to skin health.
Chickpeas
Chickpeas have become a favorite ingredient in the last couple of years due to their versatility (plus, they're delicious!). They are also rich in magnesium, which helps to reduce redness, fine lines and wrinkles.
Blueberries
Another fruit packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, blueberries can be added to your favorite smoothies, salads or eaten alone to give free radicals a punch.
Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are all the rage: they're packed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, protein and iron, which help people with psoriasis, dermatitis, and rosacea fight dry skin. Chia seeds are also known to restore the skin's moisture barrier.
Green Tea
If you're looking for a good skin detox, green tea is the way to go. This almost magical potion has tons of antioxidants and EGCG (epigallocatechin) that protect your skin from free radicals, redness and improve elasticity.
Cucumbers
Surely you've seen these on spa commercials covering a relaxed model's eyes. But cucumbers are a great source of vitamins and nutrients such as Vitamin C, folic acid, and caffeic acid that can help hydrate your skin and make it look more radiant. Cucumbers also help with collagen production, so make sure to toss it in your salads or smoothies!
Mangoes
This tropical fruit is a fantastic collagen producer. Mangoes help prevent sun damage, premature aging, and they are a great source of Vitamin C. The fibers in mango also help with inflammation in the gut, cleansing from deep within your body.
Citrus Fruits
Citrus fruits are one of the best sources of Vitamin C and antioxidants. They taste great freshly-squeezed or in your water; play around with lemons, limes, grapefruit and oranges to find your fave.