10 Foods That Will Help Your Skin Glow This Summer!

Por Karla Montalvàn
Julio 29, 2021
Credit: Getty Images

Watching what we eat during summer months not only benefits our fit goals, it can also promote healthier, more radiant skin. Here's a list of 10 foods you can incorporate into your diet this summer to make sure you're glowing like the sun, according to Medical News Today and Eat this not that.

Empezar galería

1 de 10

Cantaloupe

Credit: Getty Images

This fruit is not only refreshing; it's packed with vitamins A, B, and C. It's a great food to keep your skin glowing and soft while also keeping you hydrated. Drink or eat it as is —no need to add a thing to its natural sweetness— you'll love the way it makes your skin feel.

 

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 10

Mushrooms

Credit: Getty Images

Mushrooms contain water, iron and B vitamins that are great for overall health. They're known for being anti-aging agents that naturally brightening skin to make it look refreshed. They also benefit the skin by reducing redness and sensitivity.

3 de 10

Almonds

Credit: Getty Images

Did anyone say linoleic acid? This essential fatty acid helps with preventing skin dryness and dullness, and almonds are a great source. These nuts also contain riboflavin, copper, and B vitamins, which contribute to skin health.

Anuncio

4 de 10

Chickpeas

Credit: Getty Images

Chickpeas have become a favorite ingredient in the last couple of years due to their versatility (plus, they're delicious!). They are also rich in magnesium, which helps to reduce redness, fine lines and wrinkles.

5 de 10

Blueberries

Credit: Getty Images

Another fruit packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C, blueberries can be added to your favorite smoothies, salads or eaten alone to give free radicals a punch.

6 de 10

Chia Seeds

Credit: Getty Images

Chia seeds are all the rage: they're packed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, protein and iron, which help people with psoriasis, dermatitis, and rosacea fight dry skin. Chia seeds are also known to restore the skin's moisture barrier.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 10

Green Tea

Credit: Getty Images

If you're looking for a good skin detox, green tea is the way to go. This almost magical potion has tons of antioxidants and EGCG (epigallocatechin) that protect your skin from free radicals, redness and improve elasticity.

8 de 10

Cucumbers

Credit: Getty Images

Surely you've seen these on spa commercials covering a relaxed model's eyes. But cucumbers are a great source of vitamins and nutrients such as Vitamin C, folic acid, and caffeic acid that can help hydrate your skin and make it look more radiant. Cucumbers also help with collagen production, so make sure to toss it in your salads or smoothies!

9 de 10

Mangoes

Credit: Getty Images

This tropical fruit is a fantastic collagen producer. Mangoes help prevent sun damage, premature aging, and they are a great source of Vitamin C. The fibers in mango also help with inflammation in the gut, cleansing from deep within your body.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

10 de 10

Citrus Fruits

Credit: Getty Images

Citrus fruits are one of the best sources of Vitamin C and antioxidants. They taste great freshly-squeezed or in your water; play around with lemons, limes, grapefruit and oranges to find your fave.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalvàn