Florida Court Blocks Teenager from Having an Abortion Despite Appellate Request

A 16 year old has been forced to carry out her pregnancy despite saying she is "not ready to have a baby."

A Florida Court has denied a pregnant teenager's request to have an abortion despite the minor stating she does not have a job, is "still in school," and "is not ready to have a baby," court documents state.

The 16 year old was deemed not "sufficiently mature" to make the decision to terminate her pregnancy even though she has stated that her guardian was "fine with what [she] wants to do."

Documents describe that the teen is "pursuing a GED with involvement in a program designed to assist young women who have experienced trauma in their lives by providing educational support and counseling."

Before seeking termination of her pregnancy, the "minor experience renewed trauma (the death of a friend)."

According to court documents, the teen is currently "parentless" and living with an appointed guardian and another relative. Under Florida Law, abortions can't be performed on minors without consent and notice from a parent or legal guardian.

The teenager had submitted a petition for the order to be waived, however, Escambia County Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz denied the waiver, which she appealed in hopes of having it approved.

Regardless of her efforts, a three-judge panel upheld the decision, with a ruling that stated she "had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy."

Additionally, the court stated that "having reviewed the record, we affirm the trial court's decision under the deferential standard of appellate review set out in the [consent law]."

The trial court also noted that the minor "acknowledges she is not ready for the emotional, physical, or financial responsibility of raising a child" and "has valid concerns about her ability to raise a child."

In a partial descent, one of the court's judges, Scott Makar, wrote that "given the open-ended nature of the order reflecting the trial judge's willingness to hear from the minor again—and the time pressures presented—I would remand the case to the trial court."