Storytelling is a nuanced art. Being able to take a story and turn it into something that is meaningful and inspirational isn't a small task, but it was a challenge that Linda Yvette Chávez took on flawlessly.

Chavez, who in addition to being a writer is also a creator, director, showrunner and producer, was explicitly chosen by Eva Longoria to pen the script for Longoria's directorial film debut Flamin' Hot.

The film, which premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on June 9, is the story of Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who tapped into his Mexican American heritage to create the beloved snack Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

"I feel like for me, being able to see [and] to be able to tell a story that it feels so—it just feels like a story that's in my DNA. I've lived it, and I've seen my family members around me living it as well. I wanted to be able to communicate something that, for me, is very visceral," she tells People Chica.

Chavez continues, "So I feel like his obstacles, the challenges that he faced along the way, to be able to embrace the person that he is—a big theme in the story that I really hooked on to was this idea of his culture being his superpower."

The Gentefied showrunner also discussed how her family inspired her to not only develop a true love for the nuances of her community but also what Latinos can take away from the film's inspirational message.

When did you realize that breathing life into nuanced stories of your community was the path that would make you feel most fulfilled in life?

Oh, wow—that's a deep question and I love it. I've been writing since I was little, and when I was little, it was more witch stories and fantasy things. But I growing up my grandmother lived in a converted garage behind my aunt's house, and that was the place where I grew up watching my aunts talk about, you know, todo el chisme, like the ghost stories that, you know, there was always ghosts in the house and all of that.

But they were some of the greatest storytellers that I think I've ever encountered, the way that they would, you know, tell jokes and all the things would fascinate me. And I was the kid who did not always hang out with the other kids. I was the one who was with the viejitas and was just enamored with the stories that they were telling. And I knew there was something beautiful about them.

There's something beautiful about my community, and I just always talk about how I just was always in love with my people. Like everywhere I went, I was just obsessed with who they are and how they functioned. And I didn't know that it was actually going to be something that I could do in life until later. You know, when I was younger, my parents were telling me, "Mija, I think you're a storyteller," and I'd be like, "A writer?! Por eso estamos como estamos." I'm not going to be a broke writer like that. They don't make [any] money.

"Flamin' Hot" film still Credit: Searchlight Pictures

And I was like, "I'm going to go to college. I'm a be a lawyer, and I'm going to make lots of money. I'm going to get us out of poverty—it's going to be awesome." And then I went to college, and in college, I got introduced to Cherrie Moraga, who is this queer Chicano playwright who, you know, did these beautiful, beautiful work[s]. And I read her play Giving Up the Ghost, and that was the first time I saw [and] read something that felt like my community.

And I was like, "Oh, well, you can write about your own people." Like I said, I was writing witch stories and things like that, and I was like—you could write about your own people. And it was so, I don't know, it like hit my heart in a different way. And I realized like, [laughs] "Oh wow, I'm going to be a broke writer."

This is something that I want to do. I want to see the beauty that I've been seeing since I was young. I want to put it on the page, and I want to recreate what I see and what I love so much. And I think that that was the moment that I decided, "Okay, I'm going to do the thing."

You penned the film Flamin' Hot, which follows the story of Richard Montañez and how he tapped into his Mexican American roots to invent the beloved snack Flamin' Hot Cheetos. What elements of his story spoke to you as a Latina?

Richard is my story—like he's so many people's story—this struggle. He started from humble beginnings. He was a cholito, he struggled, he was a janitor. I have a [similar] background; like running around with not the best people in the hood. I grew up as someone who was really intelligent and just needed opportunities to be able to fully actualize into the person that I am today.

"Flamin' Hot" film still Credit: Searchlight Pictures

I think that that's what Richard needed or wanted was to be able to fully actualize into the person that he is today, and [being] given those opportunities, was-was something that he was searching for. I feel like for me, being able to see [and] to be able to tell a story that it feels so—it just feels like a story that's in my DNA. I've lived it, and I've seen my family members around me living it as well. I wanted to be able to communicate something that, for me, is very visceral.

So I feel like his obstacles, the challenges that he faced along the way, to be able to embrace the person that he is—a big theme in the story that I really hooked on to was this idea of his culture being his superpower. You'll see like a lot of like hero elements in there.

And for me, it was because I really saw this film, and I think Eva [Longoria] did too, as a superhero movie. I structured it like one; people may not know that, but like I actually structured it as like, here's this man, who comes from nothing, discovering his superpower is his culture, and then becoming a superhero in the process of just embracing that culture.

Flamin' Hot tells the quintessential story of how Latinos can achieve marvelous things. What do you hope Latinos understand about their inner strength after watching the film?

After I met Richard and Judy—I heard this story and [as] I was driving home [...] and I was just, like, my whole body was electrified because [of] hearing his story. I was very emotional because I felt like, man if my dad had seen this story [or] if my primo, my brother had seen this story, if I had seen this story growing up, what would I have felt?

"Flamin Hot" film still Credit: Searchlight Pictures

What could I have felt I could do in this world? To see a man who came from his beginnings, you see it in the film, like he came from some rough beginnings to get to this place of being able to heal and become a success. To have that prototype, to have that model: what would it mean to people? I just knew this could do so much for so many people, not only the mainstream because I think it's a global thing that there's a mass audience, but when I write anything, I think about who is this for specifically. For me, I think about who am I writing this for.