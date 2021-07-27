From wellness to business, we know these podcasts —in both Spanish and English— will have you feeling like a total jefa.

There's no better way to start the week than with a fresh perspective. Tuning into a new podcast can give you just that by offering you a different take on everyday topics from the point of view of experts and their guests.

The best part? These days you can access podcasts from nearly everywhere —and almost on every sound streaming platform you choose, from Spotify to Apple Podcasts.

Our top picks for this week vary in topics from motivation, business, mindfulness and wellness. So, grab your headphones, hop in your car, or set up your speakers at home and listen up!

Podcast Credit: Getty Images