Five Latin Podcasts To Transform Your Week
From wellness to business, we know these podcasts —in both Spanish and English— will have you feeling like a total jefa.
Anuncio
There's no better way to start the week than with a fresh perspective. Tuning into a new podcast can give you just that by offering you a different take on everyday topics from the point of view of experts and their guests.
The best part? These days you can access podcasts from nearly everywhere —and almost on every sound streaming platform you choose, from Spotify to Apple Podcasts.
Our top picks for this week vary in topics from motivation, business, mindfulness and wellness. So, grab your headphones, hop in your car, or set up your speakers at home and listen up!
Credit: Getty Images
- All Things Latina Podcast
Hosted by Tani Estefy (@TaniEstefy), the All Things Latina Podcast explores business, motivation, and career topics. You'll find English-language episodes like "How to Balance your Full-Time Job While Starting a Business" and "Lessons Learned from My Abuelita in Business & Life."
- 99% con Mia Astral
If you want something short, sweet, and meaningful, then 99% con Mia Astral is for you. Mia (@miaastral) is an astrologist, life coach, and author. In this Spanish-language podcast, she goes beyond astrology and invites us to work on the "99%" so we can consciously manifest in our "1%," letting go of old patterns to create the life we desire.
- Latina to Latina
Want the insiders track on how to thrive as a woman of color? Join Alicia Menéndez and her guests as they reveal their secrets on making it as Latinas in business and life. Each English-language episode is candid, authentic, and refreshing—it'll feel like you're dropping in on a chat among friends.
- Despertando Podcast
Tuning in to these 5-to-6-minute Spanish-language episodes every morning will change your life. Despertando is a podcast with a mission: to help you modify your mood and live a more conscious life by aligning your mind, body and spirit. Each day there's a different topic, such as "Elige una actitud positiva (Choose a Positive Attitude)" and "A mi yo del futuro (To the Future Me)."
- The Wellness Latina
Don't worry, this isn't a podcast that will send you to get your chakras aligned. Instead, Darling Izzy will delve into all areas of life to make sure you're "well-rounded in all elements of well-being." Close your week with a new English-language episode every Friday, with everything from love lives to sobriety on the table.